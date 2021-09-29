Attack on the Capitol | Two rioters sentenced to 45 days in prison

(College Park) Two friends from Ohio who participated in the January 6th Uprising in the US Capitol were sentenced on Wednesday to 45 days in prison.

Sep 29, 2021

Michael Kunzelman

The sentence imposed by Judge James Boasberg on Derek Jancart and Erik Rau could now set a precedent as around 600 other alleged rioters are currently waiting to answer for their actions in court.

MM. Jancart and Rau have to report to the prison authorities by November 29th at the latest.

The two men were not accused of committing violence or destruction on Capitol Hill, or attempting to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s victory. Her lawyers had compared her actions with those of other rioters who escaped prison after pleading guilty of nonviolent crimes.

The federal prosecutor replied that instead, several factors justify her incarceration and that this will be the case in many future trials.

Old soldier with gas mask

They pointed out that Mr. Jancart, a former Air Force soldier, prepared for the violence by bringing a gas mask and transceiver radios to Washington. Mr. Rau, a steel mill worker, was given a first aid kit and Kevlar gloves.

According to prosecutors MM. Jancart and Rau spent 40 minutes in the Capitol and made their way to the office of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Mr Jancart reportedly celebrated the violence on social media and showed no remorse when he was arrested by U.S. federal police.

Mr. Rau is said to have yelled: “You are surrounded! “To the police”, go, go, go! And “Yes, they just smashed the guards.” According to the public prosecutor, these statements are “comparable to incitement to riots and contributed to the atmosphere of terror on that day”.

It wasn’t a demonstration. It is important to make it clear to future rioters and potential rioters – especially those who want to inappropriately influence the democratic process – that their actions will have consequences.

Extract from the opinion of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office

Judge Boasberg hurled the two men when they and other rioters tried to undermine the peaceful transfer of power after a democratic election. “There are few actions on this day that are as serious as those of this group,” said the magistrate.

MM. Jancart and Rau apologized and expressed their regret. Mr. Jancart said he let himself be carried away by the moment and followed the crowd. He added that his actions were inexcusable.

Mr. Jancart was arrested at his Ohio home in February and Mr. Rau in July. The two men pleaded guilty to misconduct on Capitol Hill, an offense punishable by six months in prison.

More than 80 defendants pleaded guilty to the indictment in connection with the uprising, but only seven others besides MM. Jancart and Rau have so far been convicted: a Florida man has been sentenced to eight months in prison for entering the Senate Chamber; two men were sentenced to pre-imprisonment after six months in prison; two others were placed under house arrest; and two received suspended sentences.

Prosecutors argued that suspended sentences should not be standard, especially when added to complicating factors in illegally entering the Capitol.

Two other rioters, Andrew Ryan Bennett and Danielle Doyle, will be sentenced to prison on Friday. Prosecutors are demanding three months house arrest for Mr. Bennett and two months for Ms. Doyle.

Mr. Rau’s lawyer asked what the difference was between her files and those of his client. Mr. Bennett and Ms. Doyle are also not charged with violence or destruction, and Ms. Doyle was reportedly filmed yelling at a police officer after entering the Capitol through a broken window.

More than fifty other rioters will see their sentences by the end of the year.