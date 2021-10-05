Attack plans in France | Ten years imprisonment required for leader of an ultra-right terrorist group

(Paris) He is accused of planning attacks against mosques or politicians with his tiny ultra-right group. Prosecutors denounced “flawless determination” and on Tuesday called for the maximum sentence of ten years in prison against Logan Nisin, the former head of the “new OAS”.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 1:20 pm

Clara WRIGHT Agence France-Presse

This small group Organization of Social Armies (OAS), founded in autumn 2016 and dissolved in October 2017, wanted to “rebuild” the Secret Army Organization, a politico-military group responsible for a bloody campaign against the independence of Algeria. the 1960s.

Logan Nisin, who had taken on the role of “regent”, summed up her goal, he said, “to fight against immigration and Islamism”.

Logan Nisin is not only “a regent”, but an “absolute monarch in his realm of hatred,” said the prosecutor before the Paris Criminal Court. “His hatred is total, limitless, his determination is unshakable. He creates, coordinates, controls, plans, drives others to act, motivates the troops ”.

In the box of the accused, the young man, who is now 25 years old, carefully combed, listens to him, holds his face in his hands, blinks his eyes several times, afflicted with tics.

During the debates, the young man had been more talkative and defended himself in one persistent language: his small group of a hateful far-right ideology that had structured operation but would never have acted. Once he flinched and called himself a “monster”.

“Rise in power”

Five other men appear next to him, all of them former members of the OAS, now 23 to 33 years old, for “terrorist criminal organization”. The public prosecutor’s office demanded imprisonment of five years, some with probation, and up to eight years in prison.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the defendants were fully aware of the “violent action in its extreme form” to which they “adhered” to because they belonged to the OAS.

“Your decision will have a significant impact,” the public prosecutor reminds the Chamber President: “This is the first right-wing extremist case to be judged in the wave of proceedings over the past few years”.

Since 2017, the anti-terror prosecutor has opened six investigations into plans for right-wing extremist attacks, including the one against the OAS. “The extraordinary increase in power of the threat posed by the ultra-right movement is a concrete, tangible reality,” emphasized the prosecutor.

For the public prosecutor’s office, the OAS files are characterized by their high “degree of materiality”. Organizational chart, swearing-in ceremony, company blackmail plans to buy weapons, talks about the manufacture of explosives, planned punitive expeditions, shootings: the list of prosecutors that the public prosecutor keeps after the investigation is long.

“Ball of Hypocrisy”

At the stand, the defendants assured everyone that their alleged intentions were just words. “Hateful, disgusting remarks”, described Thomas A., 23, the former “local commander” and number 2 of the small group, but “nothing specific”.

“We were in the world of foster bears, children”, Romain P., 33, former “Commander of the Discreet Action” burst out when he was questioned.

“A ball of hypocrisy,” attacked the public prosecutor on Tuesday. Thomas A. is more like “the gray eminence behind the chief” – she requested eight years of permanent imprisonment against him – and Romain P. “the energetic guardian” of Logan Nisin – requested six years of permanent imprisonment. Both with an arrest warrant.

In her requisitions, the prosecutor drew a parallel between Islamist and right-wing extremist terrorism, both “children of totalitarian thinking”. “They are two sides of the same fanatical coin,” she says. Before we ask: in order to condemn ultra-right plans, we have to wait for something to happen? Five, ten, twenty, fifty people killed for going to a synagogue or mosque to pray? ”