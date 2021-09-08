Attacks of November 13, 2015 | A historical process begins

No fewer than 300 witnesses are expected during the nine-month hearing

Sep 8, 2021

Judith Lachapelle La Presse

“I would like to be surprised by this process. I want things to happen … ”

Reached by phone, Fred De Wilde is not impatient on the eve of the opening of the largest criminal hearing ever organized in France, which opens this Wednesday in Paris. It will not be the 300 people, survivors or relatives of the victims who will testify this fall in the huge room specially designed for the event. What the 50-year-old graphic designer has to say about the hours he will be published on October 13th.

“I don’t want to testify on site that I don’t want to have to interfere physically and morally. It’s been six years, it still hurts and I don’t want to force my fear. I will testify through my comics that will be brought to justice. It’s a better testimony than I could ever say anyway. ”

Cynicism? Maybe a little, he said. However, he fears that the process will bypass important issues of political accountability, for example.

Fred de Wilde

These events showed that French society was not necessarily equal to its victims. I want this process to surprise me, but I doubt it.

Fred de Wilde

It took two years of preparation before the trial of 20 men accused of being involved in the Paris attacks on the evening of November 13, 2015 began, until around 12:18 p.m. in Bataclan to pick up the last two hostage-takers from the machine gun explosions Terraces in the 10th and 11th arrondissements were killed.

In the days following the tragedy, the Islamic State (IS) armed group confessed to the attacks and the police followed the jihadists. Abdelhamid Abaaoud, alleged coordinator of the attacks and attacks on terraces, was killed on November 18 in a police attack on an apartment in Saint-Denis.

In fact, the vast majority of the accused are not attackers, but people who allegedly helped the commandos carry out the attacks.

Salah Abdeslam

Among the 20 accused, the only surviving member of the commando is the 31-year-old French-Moroccan Salah Abdeslam. He has been stubbornly silent since his arrest in Brussels in March 2016. After the Paris trial, which will last until May 2022, Abdeslam will also have to return to Brussels, where he will be tried for his role in planning the double attack that killed 32 people at the airport on March 22, 2016. and in a Brussels metro.

Two friends in the Stade de France after the attacks that killed 130 people in Paris on November 13, 2015.

Extraordinary examination

To hold off this historic trial, the authorities have set up a main room for 550 people in the lobby of the Paris courthouse on the Île de la Cité. Around 1,500 other people can take part in around fifteen other rooms in the building that are reserved for this purpose. Around 145 days of negotiations are scheduled until May 25, 2022. The process is filmed but not broadcast as the images are intended for the archives. Those constituted as “civil parties” (1,800) who are not present can follow the progress via a secure web radio.

Before the 300 planned testimonies are heard in mid-September, the president of the Paris jury will first read out his report, which summarizes the 542 volumes of the 1 million page investigation file.

The main courtroom of the trial

Salah Abdeslam will be present in the main court room along with 13 other defendants. The other six defendants are “on the run” or “presumably dead”. According to French law, this does not prevent them from being tried in absentia, recalls Montreal University professor of law Stéphane Beaulac. “It may seem incongruous to us to accuse a person of criminal offense without first investigating,” he said. But this is a possible practice in a very large number of jurisdictions around the world. ”

“It’s a kind of Everest that we climb in slippers,” illustrated Jean Reinhart, lawyer for the victims’ association “13onze15 Fraternité-Vérité” and a hundred civil parties. “And we don’t know if we can climb the summit because we’ve never done it for nine months. No one has ever done that before, neither the president of the jury nor the advocates-general. ”

Lawyers all over the world are listening

3,000 km from Paris, law professor Stéphane Beaulac also wants to follow this extraordinary process. He said in particular to learn more about the prosecutors’ strategy in relation to terrorism allegations. “We have a very important case which is being heard in the Supreme Court of Canada and the questions of which overlap at least in part with the files relating to the terrorist attacks in France,” recalls the lawyer. Canada’s highest court last May approved the motion to appeal the Quebec Attorney General on prison sentence for the perpetrator of the Quebec mosque attack, Alexandre Bissonnette. In his case, Stéphane Beaulac recalls, charges of terrorism were dropped. The date of the hearing is not yet known, but the National Security Measures Observatory, of which Mr Beaulac is president, would like permission to be heard in this case. “We want to intervene to introduce additional elements in connection with international criminal law. ”

Judith Lachapelle, La Presse

Chronology of the events of November 13, 2015

9:20 p.m.: On this Friday evening, players from the French and German teams will meet at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (north of Paris) for a football friendly. A loud bang could be heard shortly before 9:20 p.m., and a second four minutes later. Three suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the stadium gates and a bus driver was killed nearby.

9:25 p.m.: Meanwhile, another three-man commando shoots down terraces in the 10th and 11th arrondissement (east of Paris) and kills 39 people in half an hour. One of the attackers eventually blew himself up in the Comptoir Voltaire café, causing several injuries.

9:40 p.m .: Two kilometers away, in the Le Bataclan concert hall, the Californian rock group Eagles of Death Metal performs in front of 1,500 enthusiastic people. A third command rushed in. The slaughter, which will last more than three hours, will kill 90 people.

12:18 p.m.: After the death of one of the jihadists, shot by the police around 10 p.m., the other two retreat to the Bataclan floor and hold a dozen hostages. At 12:18 p.m. the elite troops finally stormed. The two terrorists died on the spot, one of them activated his explosive belt.