Attacks of November 13, 2015 | The trial of Salah Abdeslam is resumed in Paris

(Paris) What position will Salah Abdeslam take? The trial of the November 13 attacks resumed Thursday in the Special Court in Paris, with attention focused on the main defendant, who was very vengeful when it opened on Wednesday.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 7:57 am

Alain JEAN-ROBERT and Anne-Sophie LASSERRE Agence France-Presse

The hearing continued at 1 p.m. in the presence of Salah Abdeslam and his co-defendants.

Like the day before, Thursday must be devoted exclusively to the appeal of the civil parties. In particular, the court must examine possible new constitutions, which could be added to the nearly 1,800 people who would like to recognize the quality of their victims in this gigantic case.

At noon there were few victims in and around the courtroom.

Will the solemnity be disturbed again by the abuse of Salah Abdeslam?

At the opening of this “historic” and “extraordinary” trial, the only surviving member of the command confirmed that on the 13th a fighter of the Islamic State “.

The 31-year-old Franco-Moroccan, who had been silent since his arrest in Belgium in March 2016, did not hesitate to speak … even when he was not invited.

The brief discomfort of one of his co-defendants – a total of 20 people stood on trial for nine months – was an opportunity for Salah Abdeslam to take retaliatory measures against the French judiciary.

Standing with his mask off, raising the tone and pointing the index to the court, which is composed only of professional judges, he announced that the defendants “are being treated like dogs.”

“It’s very nice here, there are flat screens, air conditioning, but over there (in prison) we are being mistreated,” belched Abdeslam, who is accused of complicity in terrorist crimes and faces life imprisonment.

“I have been treated like a dog for six years. I have never complained because I know we will be resuscitated afterwards and you will have to be accountable, ”he added.

“Democratic Court”

The President of the Court, Jean-Louis Périès, was not impressed by the defendant’s provocations, who were not echoed by the ten other men present in the box at his side.

“Here we are not in an ecclesiastical court, we are in a democratic court,” the magistrate developed.

Right at the start of the hearing on Wednesday, when the court asked him to reveal his identity, Abdeslam had declared, “There is no god but Allah and Muhammad is His Messenger”.

On Thursday the court must continue the civil parties’ appeal before the witnesses are summoned and the summary of the files read out on Friday. The first witnesses are not expected to comment until Monday.

For nine months – the largest criminal trial ever organized in France – the court will be immersed in this gigantic case. It is unprecedented because of its size – 542 volumes – its number of civil parties – at least 1,800 – and its emotional charge.

The testimony of survivors and relatives of the victims will begin on September 28 for five weeks.

Dignity of justice

Before the opening of the debates on Wednesday, the President of the Court wanted to solemnly remind in an unusual way of the rules of criminal proceedings, in particular “respect for the rights of every individual, starting with the rights of the defense”, invitation to all parties “to keep this finality in mind keep” […] to keep justice in its dignity ”.

On Friday, November 13, 2015, at 9:16 p.m., the night of horror began: three suicide bombers blew themselves up during a friendly between France and Germany at the gates of the Stade de France.

In the heart of Paris, two three-man commandos with machine-gun terraces bombard cafés and restaurants with war weapons and shoot at the crowd at a concert in the Bataclan, where the attack will take place shortly after midnight.

Six years after that nightmare night, eleven defendants are in the criminal chamber and three appear free under judicial supervision.

Six other defendants are on trial in absentia, including the school principal and jihad veteran Osama Atar and the French “voices” of the ISIS indictment, the brothers Fabien and Jean-Michel Clain, all three allegedly dead in Syria.