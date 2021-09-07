Attacks of November 13th | Time for the trial, six years after a night of horror

(Paris) “Suicide bombers” in the Stade de France, bar terraces and the Bataclan hall with machine guns: almost six years later, the judiciary plunged into the horror of the jihadist attacks of November 13th from Wednesday and nine long months.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 11:09 am

Anne-Sophie LASSERRE, Alain JEAN-ROBERT and Marie DHUMIERES Agence France-Presse

This extraordinary trial, the largest criminal hearing ever organized in France, will open at noon in the historic courthouse in Paris under the utmost security in the face of an increasing terrorist threat.

The special court has to judge 20 defendants – by May 24 or 25, 2022 – including Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the Islamic State (IS) remote-controlled commandos operating in Paris and Saint. 130 and more 350 wounded killed -Denis, and the country deeply traumatized.

Ten other men, who are detained in the prisons of the Ile-de-France for the duration of the trial, will take their places at his side in the box of the defendants who, because of their involvement in these attacks, the bloodiest of the post-war period in France.

Three defendants will appear free under judicial supervision, and six more will be tried by default.

A total of twelve of the twenty defendants face life imprisonment.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said this “historical” process was “one of superlatives” on Monday after visiting the 550-seat auditorium, which he described as a “justice marathon”.

Aside from the gigantic size of the files – 542 volumes or 53 linear meters – this criminal case process is unprecedented by its length and the number of civil parties of almost 1,800.

“Lost in horror”

“It’s a leap into the unknown,” said Arthur Dénouveaux, Bataclan survivor and president of the Life for Paris victims’ association. “We can’t wait to get started now, but with this question: How will it be for nine months? “.

Due to the “crush” expected on Wednesday and Thursday during the first two days of the trial, which were mainly devoted to appealing to civil parties, the association advised its members “not to come” if they already have a lawyer.

I, Gerard Chemla, did the same with the 130 civil parties he represents: “We know that we are faced with very painful things, we will sink into horror and we will never come out,” he fears.

One of the first high points is expected from September 28, when the testimony of around 300 relatives of victims and survivors of the attacks begins. You have to take the helm for five weeks to recount this terrible night and its aftermath, personal tragedy mixed with collective fear.

It is 9:16 pm on this Friday, November 13, 2015 when the country falls into horror: A “suicide bomber” has just been blown up near the Stade de France, where a friendly game between France and Germany is being played.

Then in the heart of Paris, two three-man commandos machine-gun terraces of cafes and restaurants with war weapons and shoot at the crowd at a concert in the Bataclan, where the attack will take place shortly after midnight.

Two attackers are on the run, the hunt is organized. It lasts five days: Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of the most wanted jihadists and chief of operations in the attacks, and his accomplice were killed on November 18 in a police attack on a building in Saint-Denis where they were holed up.

An extensive investigation in collaboration with the Belgian judiciary made it possible to trace the logistics of the attacks, the journey of the commanders who had returned from Syria on the migrant route through Europe to their hiding places in Belgium and near Paris.

The investigation uncovered a much larger cell behind these attacks, which also struck Brussels airport and metro on March 22, 2016, killing 32 people.

“Not an extraordinary process”

In the absence of the prime contractor, jihad veteran Osama Atar, and other ISIS officers such as the brothers Fabien and Jean-Michel Clain, who were believed to be dead and sentenced by default, all eyes will be on Salah Abdeslam and Mohamed Abrini, “the Man in the hat ”of the Brussels attacks.

Will the court, which won’t question you before 2022, manage to remove the last gray areas of the case, starting with the exact role of Salah Abdeslam, who is silent during the investigation?

“This trial promises emotions, which the judiciary must keep at a distance if they do not want to lose sight of the principles of our rule of law,” warned the lawyers of Salah Abdeslam, Olivia Ronen. and Martin Vettes.

“We will make sure that this exception process does not become an exception process,” they emphasize.

“Everyone has it in their hearts that this is a worthy trial, and it will be if the place of defense is preserved,” added another defender, Fanny Vial.

More than a hundred witnesses were cited, including many French and Belgian investigators and former President François Hollande.

This trial will be the second terrorism-related trial, after that of the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher attacks, to be fully filmed as part of the judicial audiovisual archive.