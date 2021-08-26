Attacks on Kabul Airport | Joe Biden: “We will pursue you and make you pay”

Attacks on Kabul Airport | Joe Biden: “We will pursue you and make you pay”

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

(Washington) President Joe Biden on Thursday promised to “hunt down” the perpetrators of the attack that killed 12 American soldiers near Kabul airport and confirmed that the gigantic civilian evacuation operation would be pulled out of American troops resumed on August 31.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021 at 5:07 pm Updated at 6:47 pm

“We will hunt you down and we will make you pay,” he told the perpetrators of the deadliest attack on the US military in Afghanistan since 2011, alleged by the Islamic State (EI) group.

The president ordered the military to “develop operational plans to meet ISIS objectives, hierarchy and facilities” in Afghanistan.

“We will react with force and precision when we decide where and when to choose,” he said during a speech at the White House.

He praised the killed soldiers who were “heroes” […] engaged in a dangerous and altruistic mission to save other lives ”.

The suicide attack, in which 12 American soldiers were killed and 15 wounded in a double explosion, was carried out near Abbey Gate, one of three access points to the airport that was crowded with crowds.

The latter identified up to 20 dead and 52 injured in the two explosions, but other sources cite a much higher toll for this first fatal attack since the Taliban’s return on August 15.

Joe Biden said he had no “evidence” of “collusion” between the Taliban and IS, two highly divergent groups that have clashed in recent years, in organizing this attack.

Despite the heavy toll, the US president said evacuations from Afghanistan would continue.

“The United States is not being intimidated,” he said. “We don’t let terrorists scare us off. We won’t let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation. ”

He also reiterated that he would meet the deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on August 31, although criticism, including within his party, urged him to stay longer if necessary in order to complete the evacuation process.

It is still possible to evacuate Americans and Afghans who are eligible “in the next few days, between today and August 31,” he said. “Knowing that there might very well be another attack, the military decided that we should do so. I think you are right, ”he continued.