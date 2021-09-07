Attapulgite Market Revenue Growth & Opportunities by 2026 With Trends and Competitive Analysis
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Attapulgite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global attapulgite market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Attapulgite, also known as playworker, is a clay mineral composed of magnesium-aluminum silicate. It is a type of fuller’s earth and has a high-water absorption capacity. As a result, it is used for manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs and anti-diarrhea medicines to reduce toxic substances and acids in the stomach and digestive tract. It is also utilized as a carrier for agricultural chemicals and to refine vegetable, mineral and animal oils.
The global attapulgite market is primarily driven by the widespread product adoption as a drilling fluid and additive in the expanding oil and gas industry. Additionally, its increasing application as a gelling agent, thickener, and adhesive viscosity controller to formulate paints, coatings and adhesives has accelerated the product demand. Furthermore, the introduction of attapulgite-based pet waste absorbents, the growing pharmaceutical sector, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are some of the other factors anticipated to positively influence the market growth in the near future. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global attapulgite market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Active Minerals International LLC
- Anhui Boshuo Technology Co. Ltd.
- Ashapura Group
- BASF SE
- G&W Mineral Resources (Zimco Group (PTY) Ltd)
- Geohellas S.A.
- Hudson Resources Limited
- Jaxon Filtration
- Oil-Dri Corporation of America
- Sepiolsa and Tolsa.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Colloidal Grade
- Sorptive Grade
Breakup by End Use:
- Oil and Gas
- Agriculture
- Chemicals
- Pet Waste Absorbents
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
