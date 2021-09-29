Auctions | One million euros for a Louis d’or treasure found in a villa

(Angers) A treasure trove of 239 gold coins, minted during the reign of Louis XIII on Wednesday.

According to the auction house, a total of 235 pieces of the 239 finds were sold, while four pieces were kept as souvenirs by the owners.

The total bottom line of the sale comes in at over a million euros, Maison Ivoire said, adding that the auction hit 830,000 euros without fees, with the auction house receiving about 20% of each sale.

The pieces “were estimated in full at 250,000 / 300,000 euros,” remembers the auction house Angevin.

Before being sold, nineteen of them were anticipated by the Musée de la Monnaie in Paris.

During the sale, which started at 2 p.m., each piece was sold individually. One of the most famous auctions is a “Louis d’Or à la Croix de Templiers” from 1640, minted in Paris. Listed for 8,000 euros, it went for 46,000 euros.

“A double Louis with a long wick” from 1646, minted in Dijon, with the distinction of being listed in only 120 copies and being sold for 8,000 euros, also for 46,000 euros.

“The auctions took place everywhere, indoors, on the Internet and on the phone,” commented Florian d’Oysonville, auctioneer at Deloys Angers, in a press release.

Among the other coins that went on sale between 600 and 2,900 euros, several coins were also auctioned for 1,200 euros.

The discovery of this treasure of 239 gold pieces, excavated in 2019 while working in a mansion in the heart of the Bigouden country in Plozévet (Finistère), became known in early September.

A couple, who decided to restore the manor house they bought in 2012 and to combine the three buildings of the property into one, had entrusted the work to stonemasons: three craftsmen then discovered a metal box of coins filled with gold in the “a wall”.

This treasure “is undoubtedly the result of the savings of a wealthy merchant or farmer,” declared Florian d’Oysonville on September 2nd.

According to the law in force in France until July 2016, the proceeds of the sale will be shared half for the three artisans who discovered the treasure and half for the owners.