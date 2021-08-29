Audience poll: Scholz wins televised triumph | Free press

According to 36% of the 2,500 viewers questioned, the candidate for the chancellery of the SPD Olaf Scholz “won in total”. This is the result of a Forsa survey on behalf of RTL and ntv.

Berlin (dpa) – SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is the winner of the television triumph according to an initial audience survey. This is the result of a Forsa poll carried out on Sunday evening with a little over 2,500 viewers on behalf of RTL and ntv.

36% said Scholz “won” the televised debate “overall”. 30 percent voted for environmental candidate Baerbock as the winner of the rally, Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet came in third with 25 percent of the vote. Nine percent did not choose any of the three.

The public’s decision was even clearer when it came to the question “Who do you trust most likely to run the country?” ” the end. Here, 47% voted for Olaf Scholz, 24% for Armin Laschet and 20% for Annalena Baerbock. The result of the question “Who did you find the most informed and knowledgeable?” Was similar. With 46 percent, Scholz was clearly ahead of Union candidate Laschet with 26 percent. Baerbock got 24 percent.

The SPD candidate for chancellor was also able to score most points of sympathy. When asked, “Who did they find the nicest?” “, 38% of those questioned answered” Olaf Scholz “. Green candidate Baerbock landed just behind with 37%. Union candidate Laschet achieved the lowest sympathy values ​​among the total of 2,520 viewers with 22%.