Augmented Reality Market will exhibit a Massive CAGR of 45.01% for the forecast period of 2021-2028 Augmented Reality Market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, offering, device type and application

Augmented Reality Market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the augmented reality market will exhibit a CAGR of 45.01% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Market Scenario

Augmented reality is a technology that incorporates the digital information with real time user environment. This is done to produce an illusion of the enhanced version of the real world. In other words, augmented reality adds sound, effects, and graphics to enhance the effect and user experience to the existing real time environment.

Rising demand for 3D imaging in the healthcare industry is responsible for the unprecedented growth of the augmented reality market. Increasing digitization especially in developing economies coupled with increased focus on the technological advancements in the field of internet of things will further create lucrative and remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Increasing popularity of e-commerce is also responsible for fostering the augmented reality market growth rate.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the augmented reality market is segmented into marker-based augmented reality and marker-less augmented reality. Marker-based augmented reality segment is sub-segmented into passive marker and active marker. Marker-less augmented reality segment is sub-segmented into model-based tracking and image processing-based tracking.

On the basis of technology, the micromachining market is segmented into monitor-based technology and near-eye-based technology. Monitor-based technology segment is sub-segmented into mobile augmented reality.

On the basis of offering, the augmented reality market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware segment is sub-segmented into sensors, semiconductor component, displays and projectors, position tracker, cameras and others. Sensors segment is further bifurcated into accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. Semiconductor component segment is further bifurcated into controller/processor and integrated circuits. Software segment is sub-segmented into software development kits, cloud-based services and software function. Software function segment is further bifurcated into remote collaboration, workflow optimization, documentation, visualization, 3D modelling and navigation.

On the basis of device type, the augmented reality market is segmented into augmented reality devices, head-up display and handheld device. Augmented Reality Devices segment is sub-segmented into head-mounted display. Head-mounted display segment is further bifurcated into AR smart glasses and smart helmets.

On the basis of application, the augmented reality market is segmented into consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace and defense, energy, automotive and others.

Market segmentation is a significant parameter that categorises the market depending upon application, vertical, deployment model, end-user, and geography etc. A worldwide Augmented Reality market report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. The document brings into the focus, the more important aspects of the market or Augmented Reality industry. Moreover, Augmented Reality market survey report explains better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions, or behaviours.

The major players covered in the Augmented Reality Market report are:

The major players covered in the augmented reality market report are Atheer, Inc., Augmate Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P., Blippar, Catchoom, DAQRI, EON Reality Inc., Immerseport, Infinity Augmented Reality Ltd, Inglobe Technologies, JBK Consulting, Kudan, Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Mortar Studios, PTC, Inc., Pristine Inc., Re’flekt GmbH, Scope AR, Ubimax GmbH, Upskill, Viewar GmbH, Wear S.R.L., Wikitude GmbH and Zugara, Inc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Augmented Reality Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Augmented Reality Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Augmented Reality Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Augmented Reality Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Augmented Reality Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Augmented Reality Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Augmented Reality Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Augmented Reality Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Augmented Reality Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Augmented Reality Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

