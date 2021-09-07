Australia | Autistic baby found in outback after three days

(Sydney) An Australian mother expressed relief Tuesday after her three-year-old autistic son was found alive after hand-scooping muddy water from an outback river after a three-day search that kept the country tense.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 10:20 am

The boy was reported missing on Friday morning at the remote New South Wales homestead, 150 km northwest of Sydney.

A police helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera could not initially locate him.

Rescue workers and police officers, some on horseback, searched the area all weekend before a helicopter finally spotted young AJ Elfalak on Monday.

“He is with us. He is sure he is fine and he is healthy. That’s all that matters, ”said her mother Kelly Elfalak, who was interviewed by television journalists from her home in the village of Putty.

“I want to thank everyone, I am so happy,” she added.

AJ has a few abrasions and bruises, according to his mother, but “otherwise he’s fine.”

The dense vegetation made the search difficult, the police said, adding that the boy was found a few hundred meters from his home.

“The little guy was sitting in a small river and drinking water. He managed to get the attention of the pilot and his crew, ”said NSW Police Commissioner Brad Monk.

Film footage from the police helicopter shows the child sitting in the muddy water of a river, wearing a transparent T-shirt and watering his mouth and face with his hands.

The boy found his parents smiling again, said Gerry Pyke, the New South Wales ambulance manager. “All he wanted was to eat, and he devoured almost three slices of pizza and a banana, so he’s pretty good.”

Research into the autistic boy who police say cannot speak has made headlines in Australia.

“What a relief. I can’t imagine the trauma this experience caused for AJ and his parents,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded on Monday on Twitter.