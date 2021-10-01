Australia reopens international borders for the first time

By November, a vaccination quota of over 80 percent is expected to be reached in most parts of the country in Australia. This will have long-awaited consequences.

Sydney (AP) – Australia will reopen its international borders in November for the first time since the start of the corona pandemic. Fully vaccinated citizens and residents can then travel abroad again.

Upon their return, they must be in home quarantine for seven days instead of the previous 14 days in isolation in an expensive facility. This was announced Friday by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The reason for the long-awaited relaxation is that in most parts of the country a vaccination rate of over 80 percent will be achieved. The previous quarantine rules apply to those who have not been vaccinated.

“It’s time to bring Australians back to life,” said the conservative politician. People made “great sacrifices”, but they also saved many lives. A year and a half ago, authorities completely closed the country’s borders and largely cut Australia off from the rest of the world. They pursued a “zero covid strategy,” which worked well until the delta variant spread. For a long time, citizens enjoyed many freedoms that seemed unthinkable in other countries.

The downside: Many Australians have not been able to return home and visit relatives and friends since the start of the pandemic as the costs of flights and quarantine were extremely high and permits were difficult to obtain. Conversely, Australia’s approximately 25 million inhabitants were largely stranded in the country with no possibility of remaining abroad.

The Canberra government is also working on the possibility of non-quarantine travel lanes with different countries, he said. Such regulations already existed in April with neighboring New Zealand. The so-called “trans-Tasman bubble” was stopped again in July after Australia reported an increasing number of cases. It is still unclear when tourists from all over the world will be able to visit the fifth continent again.

Australia has had around 105,000 cases so far. Around 1,200 people have died in connection with Covid-19.