Australia Retail Banking Market Report- Size, Share, Growth, Status, and Forecast 2023 | Bendingo and Adelaide Bank

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Australia Retail Banking Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Australia Retail Banking Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Australia Retail Banking Market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

ANZ

CBA

Westpac

NAB

ING Direct

HSBC

Bankwest

BankSA

St. George

Great Southern Bank

Bendingo and Adelaide Bank

Suncorp

Bank of Queensland

Bank of Melbourne

Bank Australia

This report – which is part of a series of Australian content including country analysis and consumer profiles – looks at market performance, retention risk, and current account market share. It ranks Australias top banks across a range of criteria, from digital adoption and user experience to rewards and money management tools.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, Australian banks remain well placed to recover from the economic shock going forward as most incumbents increased total divisional assets (TDA). Banks must adapt to long term low-rate environments as rates appear unlikely to increase in the near future. Despite this, banks are expected to remain profitable and improve their bottom line by controlling costs and moving towards more efficient operating models.

Scope of this Report-

– Cost/income ratios increased for several banks, in large part driven by COVID-19 losses and provisions but also due to increasing technology and capital-related expenses.

– CBA successfully increased its market share across retail deposits, residential mortgages, consumer credit, and personal loans over 2010-20.

– Digital adoption peaked in 2020 due to COVID-19 and has remained high since for many banks. However, reversion to pre-pandemic habits does appear to be affecting several banks.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Understand the Australian retail banking landscape and how it may develop based on key performance indicators.

– Gain an understanding of which Australian banks are performing best and will continue to do so.

– Learn which banks are under threat and are perceived as behind the curve by customers.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Financial Performance, Market Share, and Cross Selling

Channel Visitation Trends and Digital Adoption

Customer Satisfaction

Appendix