Australia | Sydney pledges to lift restrictions to encourage vaccination

(Sydney) Sydney residents who have been incarcerated for ten weeks could again enjoy the pleasure of having a beer in a pub in October when the rate of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 hits 70%, authorities said Thursday with.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 7:00 am

Containment measures will be lifted for those who have received two doses and when that first target of vaccinating the adult population in the state of New South Wales, which includes Sydney, is met, according to a Roadmap to Freedom released Thursday .

An exact date was not given, but the numbers suggest it could take place in October, after around four months in detention.

“A meal with relatives or a drink with friends is imminent,” promised Vice Prime Minister John Barilaro.

After ten weeks of imprisonment, the announcement offers Sydney’s more than five million residents a glimmer of hope and is intended to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Hair salons, gyms, restaurants and cinemas could also reopen, with students returning to school from October 25th.

The announcement comes as New South Wales recorded 1,405 new cases on Thursday and doctors fear increasing pressure on hospitals.

“When you open again, we can expect an increase in the number of cases. But when it comes to the vaccinated population, our health system is not affected, ”said Gladys Berejiklian, Prime Minister of the state.

More than 39,000 cases have been registered in Sydney since the renewed epidemic caused by the Delta variant in mid-June.

Other measures will be lifted once 80% of people are vaccinated, according to Ms Berejiklian, who has hinted that international travel could resume for the first time since the Australian borders closed in March 2020.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison recognized the “sacrifice” of tens of thousands of Australians living abroad who were unable to return home.

The Australian government has also discussed creating a vaccination pass, which should be in place before the cautious resumption of international travel planned for this year.

But travel within the vast island continent itself could be allowed in the longer term, with states and areas that continue to pursue a “zero COVID-19” goal not wanting to allow free movement.