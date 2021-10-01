Australia wants to reopen its borders

(Sydney) Australia will begin reopening its borders next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling abroad without permission.

Scott Morrison said vaccinated Australians will be able to return home and travel abroad “in the coming weeks” once vaccination targets of 80% are met.

“The time has come to give Australians their lives back. We are preparing for it and Australia will take off very soon, ”said Scott Morrison.

He added that vaccinated residents must adhere to a seven-day quarantine in their homes upon their return from abroad in order to avoid the currently mandatory and expensive 14-day hotel quarantine.

On March 20, 2020, Australia introduced some of the toughest border restrictions in the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Countless international flights have been suspended in the last 560 days, and trips abroad have been reduced to a minimum.

Families have been separated on multiple continents, with an estimated 30,000 nationals stranded overseas while foreign residents have not been able to return to their countries to see family or friends.

According to the Interior Ministry, more than 100,000 entry or exit applications were rejected in the first five months of this year alone.

In the most populous state of New South Wales, 64% of people over the age of 16 are currently fully vaccinated and are hoping to reach 70 to 80% by October.

However, most Australian states – particularly Western Australia and Queensland – have seen no significant epidemic waves and intend to continue their “COVID-19 zero” strategy. Because of this, they want to remain closed for the rest of the country.

Friday’s announcement could mean that within a month, it will be easier for people in Sydney or Melbourne to travel to London or New York than to travel to Perth or Brisbane.

Australian airline Qantas welcomed the announcement and announced the resumption of flights to London and Los Angeles on November 14th.

Expatriates and foreigners received this news on social networks with a certain reluctance.

However, experts say many Australians will be wary of flight reservations as they fear a sudden lock or change.