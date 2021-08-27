Australia Wind Power Market Report- Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

This comprehensive report of the Australia Wind Power Market gives an overview of the current market trends, drivers and market share, also offers a perspective for key market segments. This report represents overall Australia Wind Power Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Provincially, this report focuses on number of key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Australia Wind Power Market report shows growth scale in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Australia Wind Power Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Australia. The research details renewable power market outlook in Australia (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Australias wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Australia renewable power market and Australias wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys wind power market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to wind power sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Australia

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Australia, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Australia, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Australia, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Australia, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Wind Power Market, Australia

3.1 Wind Power Market, Australia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

3.2 Wind Power Market, Australia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2030

3.3 Wind Power Market, Australia, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Wind Power Market, Australia, Power Plants, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Wind Power Market, Australia, Turbine Market, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, Australia, Annual Installed Capacity, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, Australia, Market Size, 2012-2020

– Wind Turbine Market, Australia, Market Share, 2019

3.6 Wind Power Market, Australia, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Australia

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

Renewable Energy Policy Framework

– Renewable Energy Target (RET) Scheme

– Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme

– Large-scale Renewable Energy Target

– Climate Change Target 2030

– Offshore Clean Energy Infrastructure Regulatory Framework

– Technology Investment Roadmap

– Renewable Energy Venture Capital Fund

– Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, Australia, Federal Incentives

– Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

– Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF)

4.2 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia

– Feed-in Tariffs

– South Australia Renewable Energy Auctions

– Renewable Energy Program

– The Sustainability Incentives Scheme

4.3 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)

– Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

– Assessing large-scale solar projects in NSW

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Funds for Renewable Energy in Regional Communities

– Solar for Low Income Household

– Solar Homes Policy

4.4 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria

– Renewable Energy Action Plan

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Agriculture Energy Investment Plan

– Victoria Government Requests the Removal of Section 7C of the Renewable Energy (Electricity) Act 2000

– New Renewable Energy Target for Victoria (VRET)

– The Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (VREAS)

4.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Renewable Energy Action Plan (Draft)

– Renewable Energy Target

4.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland

– Feed-in Tariffs

– Queensland Renewable Energy Auctions

– Queensland interest-free solar loans

– Solar 150 initiative

– CleanCo

4.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory

– ACT Renewable Energy Auctions

– Home battery Storage Incentive Program

– Rooftop Solar Scheme

4.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia

– Climate Policy

– Energy Transformation Strategy

– Energy Buyback Scheme

4.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory

– Roadmap to achieve Renewable Energy Target

– Incentives for Renewable Energy

– NT Solar Energy Transformation Program

5. Wind Power Market, Australia, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: Downer EDI Ltd

– Downer EDI Ltd – Company Overview

– Downer EDI Ltd – Business Description

– Downer EDI Ltd – SWOT Analysis

– Downer EDI Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Downer EDI Ltd – Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS

– Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS – Company Overview

– Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS – Major Products and Services

– Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

