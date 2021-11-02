Autoinjectors Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated To Be Experienced By During 2020-2028

An auto-injector is a small, pen shaped device, which contains a hypodermic needle used for delivering a fixed dose of drug to patients. The drug is delivered by inserting the syringe needle at the desired site of injection, and on a push of a button. The site of insertion usually depends upon the nature of the drug to be administered, however intramuscular route is the preferred route of administration. Most of these auto-injector devices are spring loaded, pre filled syringes, and are used during serious allergic reactions also known as anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock, and also in the cases of rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis among others. Auto-Injectors are easy to use, and intended for self-administration by patients or any other care taker or personnel at home.

Competitive Landscape:

AbbVie Inc.

Mylan

Eli Lilly and Company

Ypsomed

Amgen

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson and Johnson

Teva Pharmaceutical

Antares Pharma

Scope of the Report:

The report specifically highlights the Autoinjectors Market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio

To comprehend global Autoinjectors Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Autoinjectors industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Autoinjectors Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global Autoinjectors market is segmented into Disposable, Reusable.

Based on application, the market is categorised into Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Others.

Based on end user, the market is categorised into Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare Settings, Others.

Competitive scenario:

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Autoinjectors Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON AUTOINJECTORS MARKET

The current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the implementation of a fresh set of protocols that aim to reduce patient visits to hospitals and clinics in non-emergency conditions to prevent both the transmission of the virus as well as to make sure healthcare institutions are not overwhelmed. In this situation, the preference for home-use autoinjectors has risen among patients suffering from chronic illnesses and allergies. This also protects vulnerable high-risk populations from exposure to the virus during hospital visits. Autoinjectors are being developed to support increased viscosity and concentrations of drugs to reduce administration frequency, thus increasing adherence to recommended drug protocols. These factors present an opportunity for the growth of the autoinjectors market in the current COVID-19 scenario.

The Research Provides Answers to the Following Key Questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

