Automated Fare Collection System Market 2021 – Growth, Industry Analysis, Top Competitors Players, Development, Investment and Forecast to 2028

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Automated Fare Collection System Market along with detailed segmentation of market by component, technology, industry and five major geographical regions. Global Automated Fare Collection System Market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for congestion free ticketing process and efficient transportation systems.

Automated fare collection (AFC) systems are a set of comprehensive subsystems which automate ticketing system or automates fare collection. In general, AFC is an automated version of manual process used for ticketing or fare collection.

Major Players in the market are:

Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited

Atos SE

Cubic Corporation

GMV

Thales Group

Vix Technology

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Samsung SDS Co. Ltd.

LG Corporation

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automated Fare Collection System Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automated Fare Collection System and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the Global Automated Fare Collection System Market

-To analyze and forecast the Global Automated Fare Collection System Market on the basis of component, technology and industry.

-To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Automated Fare Collection System Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) , and South America (SAM) , which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries.

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

-To profiles key Automated Fare Collection System players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automated Fare Collection System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automated Fare Collection System market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Important Key questions answered in Automated Fare Collection System market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Automated Fare Collection System in 2028?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Automated Fare Collection System market?

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Table of Content:

Chapter1. Executive Summary

Chapter2. Research Methodology

Chapter3. Market Outlook

Chapter4. Global Automated Fare Collection System Market Overview, By Type

Chapter5. Global Automated Fare Collection System Market Overview, By Application

Chapter6. Global Automated Fare Collection System Market Overview, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

