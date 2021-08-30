Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2021 Demand, Growth, Technology Trends, Key Findings And Forecasts By 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Automated Guided Vehicle Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Automated Guided Vehicle Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Automated Guided Vehicle Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

The automated guided vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 4,746.71 million by 2028. Increasing adoption of automation in different industries is aiding the growth of the automated guided vehicle market.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into tow vehicles, unit load carriers, forklift trucks, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicle and others. In 2021, tow vehicles segment is dominated and forklift trucks segment is expected to grow at higher rate as forklift trucks generates larger revenue for the market.

On the basis of navigation technology, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into magnetic guidance, laser guidance, vision guidance, optical tape guidance, inductive guidance and others. In 2021, magnetic guidance segment holds the largest market share in navigation technology segment as it provides cost effective solution.

On the basis of battery type, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into lead, lithium ion, nickel based and others. In 2021, lead segment account for the highest market share in battery type segment as these are the most used product.

On the basis of application, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into work in process, handling raw materials, pallet handling, final product handling, container handling, roll handling, trailor loading and others. In 2021, work in process segment is dominating segment in application type due to the growing requirement for continuous movement of goods during the manufacturing process in each industry.

On the basis of industry, the automated guided vehicle market is segmented into manufacturing, logistics, retail, food & beverages, healthcare, paper & printing, tobacco, chemical and others. In 2021, manufacturing segment dominates the industry segment owing to major companies in the region which have large manufacturing plants and assembly.

The countries covered in global automated guided vehicle market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market Includes:

The major players covered in the global automated guided vehicle market report are System Logistics S.p.A. (a subsidiary of Krones AG), SCAGLIA INDEVA s.p.a., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Konecranes, Guangdong Jaten Robot & Automation Co.,Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, Scott, Oceaneering International, Inc., Dematic (a subsidiary of KION GROUP AG), DF Automation & Robotics Sdn Bhd, E&K Automation GmbH, Daifuku Co., Ltd., JBT, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Seegrid Corporation, Fritz SCHÄFER GmbH & Co KG, Eckhart and Kollmorgen (a subsidiary of Danaher) among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of automated guided vehicle market.

For instance,

In April 2019, Daifuku Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited (“Vega”), an Indian-based company engaged in manufacturing and sales of material handling equipment. The increasing demand for automation market in India has prompted Daifuku Co., Ltd. to open a manufacturing facility in India.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for automated guided vehicle through expanded range of size.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Automated Guided Vehicle Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Automated Guided Vehicle Market?

