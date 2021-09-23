Automated Liquid Handlers Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market is expected to reach US$ 3.2Bn by 2026 from US$ 1.4Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 10.89%.



Automated liquid handlers minimize run-times and maximize accuracy as they are capable of operating across a wide-ranging of volumes, extending into nanolitres, proving their usefulness in dispensing operations. Automated liquid handlers systems release researchers from long, repetitive, laborious tasks, and free up time for other assays, lab reports and other lab duties.

Automated liquid handling systems are time-consuming when compared to the other devices. Another driver for the liquid handling system is the assay miniaturization in drugs. The technique involves the growing number of wells which helps the researchers to generate more data through these wells. Generation of these wells requires the delivery of liquids, thereby raising the demand for automated liquid handling systems. The challenge is the integration of electronic components in the automated liquid handling system. When the integration of these materials rises then another major challenge arises which is the software interoperability.



Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry market generated maximum revenue share in the year 2017. Researchers in large pharmaceutical companies are constantly overcoming bottlenecks in drug discovery and development by using automated liquid systems. Such devices aid in drug discovery by streamlining the whole workflow of sample preparation, hence driving the market growth in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry.



The pipettes segment is expected to dominate the global liquid handling systems market. Efficient performance, reliability, great level of precision, adaptability across multiple applications, and minimal maintenance needs are key drivers growing the demand for pipettes.



Region-wise, North America is anticipated to witness healthy growth between 2018 and 2026. Due to the increase in the number of life science projects, the discovery of new drugs to fight various diseases, the demand for automated liquid handling systems is increasing in the region. For now, in Europe, the U.K. and Germany are the leading countries in the automated liquid handling systems market due to the increasing investment by both public and the private sector in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.



Key players operating in the global automated liquid handlers market, Aurora Biomed, Inc., Hamilton Company, Tecan Group Ltd, Eppendorf AG, Qiagen N.V., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Corning, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Scope of Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market



Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by Product



Pipette



Consumables



Workstation



Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by Modality



Disposable Tips



Fixed Tips



Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by Procedure



Serial Dilution



Plate Reformatting



Plate Replication



PCR Setup



High-Throughput Screening



Cell Culture



Whole Genome Amplification



Array Printing



Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by End user



Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Contract Research Organizations



Academic & Government Research Institutes



Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by Region



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa



South America



Key players operating in the Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market



Aurora Biomed, Inc.



Hamilton Company



Tecan Group Ltd.



Eppendorf AG



Qiagen N.V.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Corning, Inc.



Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



PerkinElmer, Inc.



Agilent Technologies, Inc.



Danaher Corporation



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.