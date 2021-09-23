Automated Turf Harvester Market with Current Industry Figures Forecast to Grow by 2030

The global automated turf harvesters market size is expected to reach $155,947.8 thousand in 2026, from $62,151.5 thousand in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026. Automated turf harvesters are used to harvest turf in the form of rolls and slabs from turf cultivation farms. It is an upgrade to the manually operated turf harvesters and provide one-man operation for cutting, rolling, and stacking of turf. The automated turf harvesters have features such as product quality monitoring, which rejects the defective roll or slab by sensing its weight and thickness.

Moreover, the automated turf harvesters are provided with remote monitoring and diagnostics features, cellular or wireless communication systems, bilingual interface and many other features. This propels the automated turf harvesters market growth significantly. Furthermore, the implementation of automated turf harvesters on turf cultivation farms increase harvesting speed by 20% and reduce fuel consumption as well.

The customers, majorly sod farmers, are switching towards automated equipment in order to increase the overall quality of the harvested turf. In addition, the labor costs are mainly reduced by the implementation of automated turf harvesters on sod farms. Furthermore, the major consumers of automated turf harvesters are from the developed nations like European and North American regions, mainly owing to the better living standards, resulting in improved housing with bigger lawns, participation in luxury sports like golf.

The shift of consumer preferences toward automated agricultural equipment is a major driver for the automated turf harvesters market. The introduction of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in farming has helped the cultivators to obtain better quality and more yield in less time.

Thus, the farmers are inclining toward autonomy for various agricultural processes. Moreover, the lack of labor and high cost associated with labor intensive farming promotes the use of automated equipment for turf farming applications. The stacking of turf pallets is the most tedious task as each pallet weighs around 1,500 to 3,000 pounds, which requires maximum effort which can be eased with the use of automated turf harvesters, which provide automatic stacking.

Automation enables high quality turf harvesting and reduces the time required for turf harvesting process. Furthermore, various sports federations are choosing natural turf over artificial turf to conduct various sports such as football, soccer, cricket, and others.

The artificial turf use has led to many negative results such as increased field temperature and is expected to contribute to on field injuries including fatigue, shortened career of the players, and negative effect on life after retirement of the players, hence the sports organizations are choosing natural turf over the artificial turf which increase the requirement of turf cultivation and in turn, bolsters the automated turf harvesters market growth. On the contrary, high costs of automated turf harvesters is a major restrain for the growth of automated turf harvesters market.

Also, the versatility of artificial grass is increasing its popularity over natural grass in the residential sector. However, the growth in construction of golf courses in countries such as China, creates a demand for turf cultivation and thereby, creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of automated turf harvesters market during the forecast period.

The global automated turf harvesters market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, it is divided into roll turf harvesters and slab turf harvesters. The slab turf harvesters segment is anticipated to dominate the global automated turf harvesters market in the future, owing to the growth of residential construction activities mainly in the U.S. and the UK. By application, it is classified into residential, commercial, golf courses, and sports/ athletics.

The commercial segment is projected to dominate the global automated turf harvesters market during the forecast period. Also, the residential segment holds the highest share in the automated turf harvesters market.

The global automated turf harvesters market is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, and rest of Europe), and Asia-Pacific (Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific).

According to the automated turf harvesters market analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest automated turf harvesters market share throughout the study period. Europe ranks highest in terms of automated turf harvesters market growth. is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Europe is a major consumer of automated turf harvesters with respect to the golf course segment, owing to the highest number of golf courses, especially in England. These factors together are anticipated to grow the market significantly. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit growth during the automated turf harvesters forecast. However, Australia is already a major contributor for the automated turf harvesters market growth.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report for tooling market include FireFly Automatix, Inc., Kesmac Inc., KWMI Equipment, MAGNUM ENP, Trebro Manufacturing, Inc. and Turf Tick Products B.V.

The companies are adopting product development strategy to expand their product features according the growing demands from the market. For instance, the company FireFly Automatix Inc. developed their automated turf harvester ProSlab 155 Turf Harvester by introducing new feature of GPS Auto-Steer. The guidance system enables operators to harvest a field in straight lines, on different terrains such as slopes, rolling terrains, or rough grounds.

Moreover, the company FireFly Automatix, Inc. utilizes depth control system to adjust the thickness of turf which is cut according to the user’s requirement and thereby, improve the end product quality. Furthermore, these players have been operating using various representatives and distributors to provide better sales and services. For instance, the company TurfTick Products B.V. offers automated turf harvester product sales and services in the European Union under the company name Nannings van Vuuren Sales.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Ø The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global automated turf harvesters market trends and dynamics.

Ø In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Ø Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

Ø A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Ø The global automated turf harvesters market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 in the report.

Ø The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL AUTOMATED TURF HARVESTERS MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

• Roll Turf Harvesters

• Slab Turf Harvesters

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Golf Courses

• Sports/Athletics

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Netherlands

o The UK

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• FireFly Automatix, Inc.

• Kesmac Inc.

• KWMI Equipment

• MAGNUM ENP

• Trebro Manufacturing, Inc.

• Turf Tick Products B.V.