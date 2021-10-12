Automated Ultrasonic Testing Market To Witness An Exponentiation Between 2019-2029

Automated Ultrasonic Testing Market: Introduction

Automated ultrasonic testing (AUT) is a fully automated method that uses encoded robotic scanners and ultrasonic imaging equipment to perform ultrasonic testing. Automated ultrasonic testing is utilized in various industries such as, oil & gas, automotive, construction among others. Automated ultrasonic testing is used in the inspection of spheres, storage tanks, piping, pressure vessels and other equipment that are in service. Automated ultrasonic testing provides full volumetric inspection details on upper surface material degradation such as interlinking cracking, hydrogen-induced cracking (HIC), hydrogen blisters, corrosion and erosion. Automated ultrasonic testing also used for welding inspection for detecting both fabrication and service-related defects by implementing the pulse-echo or Time of Flight Diffraction (TOFD) methods.

Automated Ultrasonic Testing Market: Dynamics

With the benefit of offering detailed inspection data in less lead time without compromising accuracy of the inspection, automated ultrasonic testing market growth is expected to gain momentum in forthcoming years.

With the growing need for maintenance of ageing assets in oil and gas production sites such as transmission pipelines and storage terminals, rising fleet ships and naval vessels, integrity testing of construction structures in buildings and civic properties is expected to drive the demand for automated ultrasonic testing; a significant need of testing and inspection services in a regular frequency of every 2-3 years in the aforementioned sites is expected to create sound growth opportunities of automated ultrasonic testing.

The increasing oil and gas pipeline installation worldwide is expected to drive the demand for welding inspection and it indirectly influences the demand for automated testing market in the upcoming year. The automotive industry is increasingly producing vehicles and in the forecast period the production of electric vehicles will further drive the need for automated ultrasonic testing.

The marine industry is also critical as oil and gas and power industry, and the automated ultrasonic testing is posing a significant opportunity for hull inspection. Further, bunker vessel related projects and other shipyard construction projects will drive opportunities. The construction industry where the rising investment in infrastructure such as railways, airports, public infrastructures, etc. are driving automated ultrasonic testing.

Automated Ultrasonic Testing Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PA)

Time-of-Flight Diffraction (ToFD) On the basis of Equipment Imaging Systems

Bond testers

Industrial Scanners Tube Inspection Systems

Transducers and Probes

Thickness Gauges

Flaw Detectors On the basis of Application Training

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration

Inspection Services On the basis of end-use industry Manufacturing

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & gas

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Automated Ultrasonic Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America is projected to have significant growth because of the well-established oil & gas industry in the region, which is likely to drive the demand for the automated ultrasonic testing market in the upcoming years. The Middle East is dominated the global crude oil production, and consumption was led by the Asia Pacific in 2018.

With the growth in consumption and production of crude oil, the demand for automated ultrasonic testing services is expected to surge. Russia and Norway are projected to have a prominent share in Europe’s automated ultrasonic testing market on the back of increasing investment in the new onshore oil and gas project across these countries.

Latin America is expected to have considerable growth on the back of increasing government initiatives to boost oil and gas production in the region. For instance, the Mexican government has taken various initiatives such as allowing private companies to lease the rights of drills.

Automated Ultrasonic Testing Market: Key Players

List of some of the prominent market participants in an automated ultrasonic testing market are:

Sentinel Integrity Solutions, Inc

Ashtead Technology

Olympus Corporation

GE Measurement & Control Solutions

MME Group

TÜV Rheinland

Applus+

Bureau Veritas SA

SHAWCOR

FORCE Technology

“The research report on automated ultrasonic testing market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contain thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Automated ultrasonic testing market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on automated ultrasonic testing market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as type, equipment, service and end-use industry.

