Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Industry Key Drivers, Business Insights And Forecast 2027: Avidyne Corporation, Aspen Avionics, Inc., Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company

Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Industry Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market was valued at US$ 815.92 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3020.20 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is a surveillance technique that does not require any external stimulus. Aircraft use the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) technique to broadcast information about their position and identity, along with other information obtained from onboard systems, such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). ADS-B exhibits features such as high performance, environmental sustainability, increased capacity, global interoperability, and improved safety. Additionally, ADS-B surveillance infrastructure is cheaper than primary radar technology.

Key vendors engaged in the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market and covered in this report:

Avidyne Corporation, Aspen Avionics, Inc., Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, FreeFlight Systems, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IndraSistemas, S.A., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Trig Avionics Limited, Thales Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market segments and regions.

All the aircraft operating in most of the US airspace are advised to transmit specific information through ADS-B OUT avionics. This mandate was brought in effect from January 1, 2020. Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, India, and the UAE are the other countries having such mandates regarding the adoption of ADS-B. With increasing domestic and international air traffic, need to have ADS-B is becoming popular; therefore, countries such as New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Mangolia, Canada, and South Africa are also introducing such mandates. Further, the increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries across the world and rising investments in the upgrading of commercial airports with advanced facilities and technologies is instrumental in boosting the adoption of ADS-B. Moreover, the emergence of portable ADS-B that save cost of manufacturing and installing the standard ADS-B is expected to contribute the market growth in the coming years.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected the world. Until the outbreak, the aerospace industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production, despite huge backlogs from the aircraft manufacturers; the global industry witnessed a significant rise in the number of passenger counts, an increase in aircraft procurement (both commercial and military). Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the demand for aircraft globally, which resulted in significantly lower volumes of orders among the aircraft manufacturers. The decline in production volumes adversely affected the businesses of various component manufacturers and associated technologies, including automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast products. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire commercial aviation industry came to halt, with the availability of minimal resources. The measures taken by governments and airline companies to temporarily shut down their businesses have severely affected the entire aviation aftermarket, thereby adversely impacting the procurement of new ADS-B components. This factor has also reduced the demand for ADS-B component.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

