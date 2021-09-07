Automatic Door Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global automatic door market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An automatic door opens and closes itself by sensing an approaching individual. It functions by analyzing the changes in sound, light, pressure, and motion. These doors are fast, safe, easy-to-operate, noise-free, save energy and space, provide a hygienic environment, and enable easy access to the premises. As a result, it is often installed in various residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

Market Trends

The significantly growing construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Automatic doors provide secure and convenient door access to differently-abled individuals, which further induces their adoption in various premises. These doors also find extensive applications in the defense and military sectors as they enhance security, facilitate safe evacuation, and minimize the need for the human workforce. Furthermore, the major players are introducing innovative features, such as bollards, boom barriers, and lock and shutter systems, to expand their product sales. Moreover, the demand for automatic doors has also burgeoned due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as these doors offer hands-free access to public places and help reduce the risk of transmission.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ASSA ABLOY Group

Deutschtec GmbH

dormakaba Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

Nabtesco Corporation

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Sliding

Swinging

Folding

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

