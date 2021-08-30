Automotive Air Vent Assembly Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2028 Automotive air vent assembly market will grow at a CAGR of 3.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Automotive air vent assembly market will grow at a CAGR of 3.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Market Scenario

Automotive air vent assembly is a part of an automotive HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system. It generally opens up in the interior cabin of a vehicle through which cool air is passed. It is very simple in construction and is made from light weight plastic materials and has provisions to control the flow of air through flaps. The earlier concept of the placement of automotive air vent assembly within the cabin of a vehicle used to be generally at the centre of the dashboard. Moreover, radical changes in the automotive HVAC units along with rising demand from end-users for comfort, has made it possible to install an automotive air vent assembly in multiple locations. The rising manufacturers of automotive air vent assemblies design their product in such a way that it does not warp or deform under both hot air and cold air for a prolonged period of time.

Segmentation:

On the basis of producttype, automotive air vent assembly market is segmented into horizontal flaps, spiral flaps and others.

Based on area of application, the automotive air vent assembly market is segmented into dashboard unit, legroom unit, roof mount unit and others.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive air vent assembly market is segmented into compact cars, mid-size cars, SUVs, luxury cars and LCVs.

Based on distribution channel, the automotive air vent assembly market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket.

The automotive air vent assembly market is also segmented on the basis of type into full – automatic and semi – automatic.

The major players covered in the Automotive Air Vent Assembly Market report are:

The major players covered in automotive air vent assembly market report are Preh GmbH, Mergon International, JOYSON, MAHLE GmbH, CASCADE ENGINEERING, fischer Automotive, Nifco Inc, Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing, Inc, CASCADE ENGINEERING, DENSO CORPORATION. and FUERDA among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

