Automotive Brake Drum Market 2021-2025 Global Industry Outlook- Continental, Sharp Group, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), TRW, Aisin Takaoka

The Market Insights Reports has added new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Report 2021-2025. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. It also presents a futuristic growth outlook of the Automotive Brake Drum Market in a pre- and post-COVID-19 scenario.

The global Automotive Brake Drum market will register a -0.1% CAGR in terms of revenue and the global market size will reach $ 2195.3 million by 2025, from $ 2199.8 million in 2019.

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Top Key Players in the Global Automotive Brake Drum Market are Continental, Sharp Group, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), TRW, Aisin Takaoka, STEMCO, Meritor, BPW, Accuride Wheel End Solutions, Brembo, SJ, Dura Brake, Brake Parts Inc, Bendix, LPR, Webb, Hongma, Centric, ACDelco, Longji Machinery, Xiangyang Juxin, Laizhou Sanli, Winhere, AIRUI, Fubang V-Ti, JAC, and others.

Automotive Brake Drum is a part of the drum brake system. The piston increases pressure to the two pairs of half-moon shape brake shoes. Then brake shoes are snapped to the tympanic wall which produces friction to stop the wheel.

Global Automotive Brake Drum key players include Continental, Federal-Mogul, STEMCO, TRW, Aisin Takaoka, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 10%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and Japan, having a total share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, Ductile iron castings is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Vehicle, followed by Passenger Vehicle.

This report segments the Global Automotive Brake Drum Market on the basis of Types are:

Investment Casting

Sand Casting

Die Casting

On the basis of Application, the Global Automotive Brake Drum Market is segmented into:

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Regions covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

By country: USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, UK (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, ​​​Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, New Zealand, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions about Automotive Brake Drum market:

– Who are the key players operating in the Automotive Brake Drum market?

– Which is the leading segment in the market?

– At What CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2025)?

– What is the key factor driving the market?

– Which data rates would lead the market during the forecast period?

– Which region is expected to dominate the Automotive Brake Drum market in the next five years?

