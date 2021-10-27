Automotive Bushing Technologies Market (Covid-19 Analysis) SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2028

The Automotive Bushing Technologies Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Bushing Technologies market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive Bushing Technologies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Bushing Technologies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Bushing Technologies market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Bushing Technologies companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Vibracoustic GmbH

BOGE GmbH

Continental AG

Tenneco Inc.

Federal Mogul LLC

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

Hyundai Polytech India

Nolathane, Paulstra SNC

Sumiriko AVS Germany GmbH

A passenger car consists of a numerous metal component that ensure the proper and smooth functioning of the cars on roads that are smooth as well as a bit rocky in nature. A suspension system plays a critical role in ensuring a smooth ride for the occupants of the car. These solid suspension parts are linked to each other and transmit energy when the vehicle is on the move. Bushings are small components that are typically made of rubber or polyurethane material and act as isolators to the noise and vibrations that are transmitted by the solid metal suspension parts. These bushings enable reduction in the vibrations and noise and thereby ensure a smooth & comfortable ride for the passengers. Functions of bushing include vibration isolation, provide cushioning and also reduce the friction between solid metal parts in the vehicle. Typically, bushings are applied inside a car wherever there are metal joints and mounts are needed. Alternator bushings, control arm bushings, shock absorber mountings, sway bar links, transmission shifters, motor mounts and sub-frame mounts are some of the most commonly used bushings in passenger cars. Depending upon the life span of bushings, their replacement also becomes and essential task for the car owners.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Landscape Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Product Type Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Compound Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Bushing Technologies Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

