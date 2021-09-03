Automotive Cloud Cybersecurity Market – Security Systems in Vehicles is anticipated to boost the Global Market

Automotive Cloud Cybersecurity Market – Security Systems in Vehicles is anticipated to boost the Global Market

Automotive Cloud Cybersecurity: Introduction

Automotive cloud cybersecurity is the application of technologies, processes, and controls to protect security systems, networks, programs, devices, and data from cyber attacks. Automotive industries depend on computer technologies to provide connected features.

Key Drivers of Automotive Cloud Cybersecurity Market

Rise in vehicle production integrated with growing safety standards across the globe is likely to propel the automotive cloud cybersecurity market. Major vehicle manufacturers across the globe are introducing connected vehicle features where vehicles are connected with software, which is likely to increase the demand for cloud cybersecurity in vehicles. Increase in demand for advance drive assist system in vehicles is also a fueling the automotive cloud cybersecurity market across the globe.

Enactment of stringent government regulations for vehicle security including Security and Privacy (SPY) Car Act, legislation proposed in the U.S. in 2015, the Act mandated that critical software systems in vehicles remain inaccessible and that the vehicle is protected from cyber attacks by using cybersecurity technologies. This is likely to propel the global automotive cloud cybersecurity market. Growing preference toward autonomous driving is likely to boost the installation of security systems in vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to boost the automotive cloud cybersecurity market. Major automotive cybersecurity solution providers across the globe shut down their companies due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, which is likely to hamper the automotive cloud cybersecurity market.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive cloud cybersecurity market

Europe is projected to account for a major share of the global automotive cloud cybersecurity market due to a rise in the demand for connected and autonomous vehicles. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, including Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG and who have major facilities that undertake research & development on cybersecurity solutions, which is likely to propel the automotive cloud cybersecurity market in Europe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global automotive cloud cybersecurity market due to an increase in sale of luxury vehicles across the region. Adoption of connected vehicle technologies and increase in sale of luxury vehicles across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the automotive cloud cybersecurity market in Asia Pacific.

Global Automotive Cloud Cybersecurity Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Cloud Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

Software

Hardware

Global Automotive Cloud Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Duty Truck

Bus & Coach

Global Automotive Cloud Cybersecurity Market, by Application

Infotainment

Telematics

Powertrain Systems

ADAS & Safety

Body Control & Safety

Charging Management

Others

