Automotive Control Cables Market To Grow Based On Organic Expansion

Introduction

Automotive control cables are made by twisting a number of stainless steel wires, of standard wire gauge with different diameter. The number of stainless steel wires, product type of cable and its size used in automotive control cables differs according to the vehicle type and its application.

The different types of automotive control cables are used in the wires of the brakes, clutch, accelerator, audio system, engine and so on. Stainless steel wires are twisted in the twisting machine and cut and made into the required length. One end of the automotive control cable is butted and dipped in molten zinc to avoid opening up of the ends and at the other end of the cable is fitted with a zinc stopper of required size or design and is fixed by a process known as die- casting. Automotive control cables enable the driver to control the various vehicle functions from his seat.