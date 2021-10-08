Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market to Raise at a CAGR of 4.8% over the Forecast Period 2021 – 2031

Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market to Raise at a CAGR of 4.8% over the Forecast Period 2021 – 2031

The global automotive die casting lubricants market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Growth in production of automobiles across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America is projected to drive demand for automotive die casting lubricants. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and ASEAN, among others, are expected to focus on supporting domestic lubricant manufacturing to serve local markets.

Planning Forward? Access Sample of Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15307

Due to increasing environmental regulations on vehicle emissions by various regulatory bodies such as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles is increasing at a substantial rate. This is anticipated to elevate demand for lightweight automotive components that are produced using metals such as aluminium, magnesium, and other nonferrous metals using die casting.

However, comparatively high cost of lightweight materials that provide the same strength as conventional metals used in the manufacturing of automotive components is compelling manufacturers to reduce profit margins to provide competitive pricing and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of automotive die casting lubricants is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand from the automotive industry.

China is one of the largest markets for automotive die casting lubricants owing to the vast urbanized population driving vehicle sales and the strong presence of automobile manufacturers.

Water-based lubricants are the most widely used due to their high vaporization capacity.

Aluminum is the most preferred die casting material as this metal provides an impressive strength-to-weight ratio.

Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

“Demand for automotive die casting lubricants is estimated to be significantly driven by growth in automobiles sales and rising demand for lightweight vehicles across the globe,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to the market research analysis, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chem-Trend LP, Quaker Houghton Inc., Moresco Corp., The Hill, and Griffith Company, Geiger + Co. Schmierstoff-Chemie GmbH, Ultraseal India Pvt. Ltd, CHEMTOOL INCORPORATED, Condat SA, Hardcastle Petrofer Pvt. Ltd, Sunocs LLC, J&S Chemical Corporation, Lubgraf Synoils Pvt. Ltd., Aoki Science Institute Co., Ltd, Falcon Industrial Inc, Lafrance Manufacturing, Marbo Italia spa, Sunrise Chemtech Pvt. Ltd, and Acme Refining LLC., are key manufacturers of automotive die casting lubricants.

How About Re-Inventing The Methodical Wheel In The Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market? Switch Over To The “Methodology” Tab! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/15307

Key players are involved in research & development activities to provide tailored products to consumers according to their needs, so as to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Conclusion

Owing to various factors such as growth in automobile sales and rising demand for lightweight vehicles, the global market for automotive die casting lubricants is expected to witness substantial growth. However, high cost of materials associated with lightweight metals used in the production of automotive components, such as aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and various others is hindering market growth to some extent.

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a market research report on the automotive die casting lubricants market that contains global industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, lubricant, type, die casting material, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Planning To Introduce An Offbeat Product/Technology In The Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Have Our Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15307

About Us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com