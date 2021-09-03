Automotive Digital Mapping Market To Witness Astonishing Growth – 2026 | Key Players: Google, Apple, ESRI, Autonavi, Microsoft, Tomtom, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe

The Automotive Digital Mapping Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies to gain success in the Automotive Digital Mapping market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the Automotive Digital Mapping market.

The global Automotive Digital Mapping market size is projected to reach US$ 24430 million by 2027, from US$ 14540 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Leading Companies of Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market are – Google, Apple, ESRI, Autonavi, Microsoft, Tomtom, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Here, MiTAC International, Nearmap, Navinfo, Mapquest, Zenrin, Living Map, and others.

Market Overview:

Digital mapping has emerged as a crucial factor while developing autonomous cars, as they have to be accurate to help avoid collision with other objects within the field of view. Digital mapping in the automotive sector has been evolving at a rapid pace, as a majority of the automobiles being manufactured are being fitted in with a navigation system to help assist the end-user by providing accurate navigational assistance.

Asia-Pacific is home to the largest population across the globe, with the majority of the population being concentrated in the rapidly developing nations of India and China. With the population witness a rise in income levels, consumers are prioritizing investments in safety devices within the automobiles, and hence the rising purchasing power is set to propel the demand for ADAS and autonomous cars heavily in the region. With the potential for sheer volume growth in the number of automobiles being operated on the busy streets of these developing nations, the market in the region is expected to witness a prosperous growth during the forecast period.

On The Basis of Types: –

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Others

On The Basis of Application: –

Autonomous Cars

Logistics Control Systems

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Others

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America: US, Mexico, Canada

-Europe: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

– Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

– South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

– Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Following are major Table of Content of Automotive Digital Mapping Market:

–Overview of Automotive Digital Mapping Market

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

–Market Driving Factor Analysis

–Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

–Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

–Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

–Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

–Marketing Status Analysis

–Market Report Conclusion

–Research Methodology and Reference

