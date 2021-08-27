Automotive Drawer Slides Market Research Report, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Growth, Segments, Future Trends and Forecast 2027 Automotive drawer slides market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.60% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Market Scenario

The automotive drawer slides market is anticipated to flourish due to the growing demand of smoother movement in the operations automotive drawer slides. The market for automotive drawer slides is growing over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to rising demand of public transportation and vehicle usage, the need for luggage compartment, emergency vehicle equipment, vehicle batteries and electronic equipment has motivated the demand for heavy duty slides which is necessary to lift high load weights. The rising incidents and accidents has improved the demand for rescue vehicles that use drawer slides,rising demand of fast, responsive linear movement drawer slides and access solutions for heavy weight, increasing usage of vehicles, along with changing demographics and the increase in the disposable income are also the key drivers that would trigger growth of the automotive drawer slides market.

Segmentation:

On the basis of design, the automotive drawer slides market has been segmented intolock-out, lock-in, pocket and bayonet mounting.

Based on material, the automotive drawer slides market has been segmented into aluminum, steel and stainless steel.

Based on weight, the automotive drawer slides market has been segmented intolight duty, medium duty and heavy duty.

Automotive drawer slides market on the basis of mounting type has been segmented as bottom mounted, cabinet mounted, drawer mounted and others.

On the basis of pull-out-type, the automotive drawer slides market has been segmented into full extension, over travel, partial extension, and two way extension.

On the basis of distribution, the automotive drawer slides market has been segmented into segment is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

The application segment is segmented into utility trucks, fire trucks, ambulance, armored security vehicles (ASV), homeland security vehicle and other.

The major players covered in the automotive drawer slides market report are ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL INC, JET PRESS Limited, Jonathan Engineered Solutions, Tiger Sliding, Monroe, Fulterer AG & CO KG, Rockler Companies, Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., King Slide Works Co. Ltd., and Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

