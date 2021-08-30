Automotive Drive Shaft Market Share 2021 Overview, Top Key Players, Demand, Industry Size, Growth Factor, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Neapco, Hyundai-Wia, Yuandong Transmission Shaft, Showa, Fawer Automotive Parts

The Automotive Drive Shaft Market report describes in detail the demand and consumption of various products/services related to the market growth dynamics during the forecast period of 2021-2027. A detailed market assessment of the various opportunities in the market segment is expressed in terms of quantity. These are discussed in many sections, including constraints, challenges and opportunities, regional breakdown and opportunity assessment. This global Automotive Drive Shaft Market report guarantees rich data on various market opportunities. The report includes strong research from expert analysts.

The Automotive Drive Shaft Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% for 2021-2027.

This report covers introduce companies associated with Automotive Drive Shaft Market:

GKN, NTN, JTEKT, SDS, Dana, Nexteer, IFA Rotorion, AAM, Wanxiang Qianchao, Neapco, Hyundai-Wia, Yuandong Transmission Shaft, Showa, Fawer Automotive Parts, GSP Automotive Group

Recent Developments

In January 2020, GKN Automotive announced a collaboration with Delta Electronics Inc. for the development of advanced eDrive technology.

In January 2021, Dana Holdings Corporation announced that it will supply Dana 60 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with Spicer PerformaTraK electronic locking differential to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck.

Automotive Drive Shaft market fragments are highlighted by types and application, locale, and major players. The market is anticipated to appear with solid development rates amid the figure period from 2021 to 2027.

Market segment by Type, covers

Half Shaft

Propeller Shaft

Market segment by Application, covering

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographic Coverage for Automotive Drive Shaft Market:

The market research report on the global Automotive Drive Shaft market offers complete analysis across various regions across the world. The Automotive Drive Shaft market is distributed into various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The global leading market share as per the region is evaluated after considering market revenue, sales, shares, recent developments, innovations and growth rates. This section of regional analysis provides a widespread evaluation of the industry from various countries and regions.

North America Market Value and Forecast

US

Canada

Europe Market Value and Forecast

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Value and Forecast

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Value and Forecast

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Market Value and Forecast

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Some of the most significant insights gathered through the business intelligence study on the global Automotive Drive Shaft Market include:

Key regions and leading countries in the global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

Distribution network changes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Key consumer segments are expected to drive global demand for the Automotive Drive Shaft market regional policy framework and regulatory guidelines.

Projected CAGR in the forecast period 2021 to 2027

Analysis of historical and current consumer buying trends related to the global Automotive Drive Shaft market.

Technological advancements and innovative products can completely change the Automotive Drive Shaft market.

Companies that held the leading share in the market during the historic years

Table of Contents: Automotive Drive Shaft Market

– Chapter 1: Outline of Automotive Drive Shaft Market

– Chapter 2: Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

– Chapter 3: Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

– Chapter 4: Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

– Chapter 5: Market Driving Factor Analysis

– Chapter 6: Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

– Chapter 7: Major Producers Presentation and market Information

– Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Market Investigation

– Chapter 9: Fetched and Net Edge Investigation

– Chapter 10: Marketing Status Investigation

– Chapter 11: Market Report Conclusion

– Chapter 12: Research Methodology and Reference

Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Drive Shaft Market:

The rise of COVID-19 has moderated showcase development; in any case, the market is continuously picking up pace due to rising lockdowns. The sudden increment in CAGR is due to the request and extension of this market, which is an ability to return to pre-pandemic levels once the widespread, is gone.

Report Customization:

Our innovative data-mining technique allows us to provide our clients with exclusive and customized insights while preserving precision and speed. On all key fronts – regional, segment, and competitive landscape-level – we personalize the Research data. With every reported purchase, we include 40 analyst hours of free customization.

