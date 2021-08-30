Automotive EGR Cooler Market Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, And SWOT Analysis By 2025

An EGR cooler is used to lower the temperature of the exhaust gases in an IC engine, which are recirculated by the EGR system. EGR, or exhaust gas recirculation, technique is utilized to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions in petrol/diesel engines. The gas circulated by the EGR system can be considerably hot, especially in vehicles equipped with diesel engines. Therefore, several diesel engines are equipped with EGR coolers in order to lower the temperature of the exhaust gases before they re-enter the engine. An EGR cooler is made of metal and employs thin passages and fins in order to cool the exhaust gas. Its function is similar to the radiator, by passing cool air through the fins. Cool air decrease the temperature of the exhaust gas through fins or tubes.

Stringent norms imposed globally by regulatory bodies on carbon emissions of automotive are also anticipated to boost the demand for automotive EGR coolers, which in turn controls the emission of toxic gases from vehicles. Emerging markets are witnessing an increase in vehicle production, which in turn is boosting the demand for automotive EGR coolers. The new emissions standards for passenger cars and commercial vehicles can no longer be achieved by applying changes to the engine alone. One approach to comply with the new emissions norms is to incorporate a cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system. High cost is major disadvantage of this component. Malfunctioning and regular replacement are major issues, as an EGR cooler functions in the high temperature zone.

The automotive EGR cooler market can be segmented based on type, fuel type, vehicle type, and geography.

Based on type, the automotive EGR cooler market can be classified into tube EGR coolers and finned EGR coolers. In tube EGR coolers, tubes are used to cool the EGR. Tube geometry is incorporated on the outer part of the EGR and cool air flows through these tubes, which cool down the exhaust gas temperature. In finned EGR coolers, fins are utilized on the outer part of the EGR system and cool air flows through those fins.

In terms of fuel type, automotive EGR cooler market can be segmented into gasoline or petrol fuel and diesel fuel. Petrol IC engine uses gasoline as fuel. Gasoline is considered as an efficient fuel, as the pressure created in this engine lower than the diesel engine. Diesel engines generate more heat than petrol engines and hence, need an EGR cooler for better performance.

In terms of vehicle type, the EGR cooler market can be classified into passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs). The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedans, multi- purpose vehicles (MPVs), and sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into light-weight commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

In terms of geography, the automotive EGR cooler market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive EGR cooler market, owing to the high rate of adoption of automotive EGR coolers and the booming automotive sector, leading to an increased production of vehicles with automotive EGR coolers, especially in China and India.

Key players operating in the global automotive EGR cooler market include Denso Corporation, Senior Flexonics, Korens Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Mahle Group, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Friedrich Boysen Gmbh & Co KG, Bosal Automotive Division, and FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.