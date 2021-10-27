Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market 2021 – Future Technology, Business Strategy & Risk Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges Market Report To 2027

The global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market is estimated to account US$ 3.22 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 8.70 Bn by 2027. Geographically, Europe holds the largest automotive intelligent lighting market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in the European countries.

Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Insights

Growing demands for LED automotive exterior lighting

The front light and rear lights form the major share in the automotive lighting. Automakers have been increasingly looking for integrations of lightweight automotive components that enhance the fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicle. The LED lighting used in the automobiles of today is lightweight as compared to the traditional filament-based headlamps. This helps in enhancement of fuel-efficiency of the vehicle and automotive performance. LED lamps are usually cooler, smaller, and consume lesser energy as compared to the standard automotive lamps. They also offer safety and comfort for the vehicle drivers and occupants. LED light source used in the headlights allows drivers to have a proper and better view of the road contours, better road anticipation power and thereby good reaction time for taking a decision.

Major Players in the market are:

Automotive Lighting LLC HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Lumileds Holding B.V. OSRAM Continental GmbH Robert Bosch GmbH SL Corporation Tungsram Valeo SA Varroc Group

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Segmentation:

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

By Technology

LED Matrix

Laser

By Type of Lights

Adaptive Headlight

Intelligent Ambient Lighting

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automotive Intelligent Lighting and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

