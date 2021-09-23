Automotive OLED Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Global Automotive OLED Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



OLED is an organic light emitting diode were electroluminescent layer of organic compound projects light in reaction of an electric current; it is a flat light illuminating technology by arrangement of thin organic films between two conductors.



They offer higher contrast compared to LCDs, by comparing OLEDs are thinner, brighter, lighter in weight and power efficient, due to which they are getting high demands in field of electrical appliances. OLEDs have advance capacity of offering power efficiency lighting, and are more efficient than fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs. The market of automotive OLED has seen development in recent years thanks to these factors.

Based on location, exterior OLEDs are used as front headlight. Exterior OLEDs are expected to hold the largest share of the market during forecast period. The report covers the detail drivers based on the location segment.



On the basis of vehicle type, passenger vehicle is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to rising disposal income of consumers. Technological advancements are increasing in automotive industry.



Automotive industry is increasing the demand for OLED displays and lighting are boosting the market of the automotive OLED. OLED displays usage is raised in various vehicles as OLED can be a good resolution in various aspects such as design, visibility and thickness, achieve higher contrast ratio, faster response speed, and higher visibility. Globally, automotive OLED market has shown encouraging development in the forecast period due to its increase demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly lighting products which comparably consumes less energy. Technological advancements are rising in the automotive industry. Flexibility of OLED is great opportunities for the automotive OLED. OLEDs robustness and reliability is increasing. These factors are boosting the market of automotive OLED.



In terms of region, production of vehicles with automotive OLED is increased in Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period thanks to high adoption rate of automotive OLED and a booming automotive sector in this region. China and India are leading the automotive sector in Asia Pacific region.



Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in automotive OLED market are LG Display Co., Ltd., OSRAM, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Astron FIAMM, LG Chem, Philips, GE, KONICA MINOLTA, NIPPON SEIKI, WINSTAR, Samsung Displays, and Visteon.



The Scope of the Report Automotive OLED Market



Global Automotive OLED Market, by Location



Interior OLEDs



Exterior OLEDs



Global Automotive OLED Market, by Structure



Transparent OLEDs



Graded Hetero-Junction OLEDs



Stacked OLEDs



Inverted OLEDs

Global Automotive OLED Market, by Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicles (PV)



Commercial Vehicles (CV)



Global Automotive OLED Market, By Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



South America



Key Players Global Automotive OLED Market,



LG Display Co., Ltd.



OSRAM



HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



Astron FIAMM



LG Chem



Philips



GE



KONICA MINOLTA



NIPPON SEIKI



WINSTAR



Visteon



Samsung Displays