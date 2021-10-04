Automotive Position Sensor Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Position Sensor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global automotive position sensor market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Automotive Position sensor stands for a device which detects and converts the movement of an object from its reference position into signals. In automobiles, these sensors enable the engine control modules (ECM) to identify the position of a component and act respective to the sensor signals. Automotive position sensors offer numerous benefits in automobiles, such as precision stage positioning of equipment, machine tool monitoring, low power consumption, high feature integration, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding automobile sector, coupled with the rising adoption of automotive position sensors for steering wheel positioning, automatic gear selection, throttle controlling, and managing vehicle stability, is primarily augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing replacement of reed and mechanical switches with these sensors in automotive shift selectors, seat positioning systems, seat belt buckle switches, etc., is also propelling the market on a global level. Apart from this, the rapid integration of position sensors with GPS-, AI-, and Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based automotive components has led to various product innovations that will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

CTS Corporation

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OMRON Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

TE Connectivity Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Vishay Intertechnology

The report has segmented the market on the basis of channel, type, vehicle type, sale channel, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Multi-Axis

Angular

Linear

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Application:

Clutch, Brake and Accelerator Pedals

Engine

Transmission and Suspension

Gear Shifters

Chassis

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

