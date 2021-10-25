Automotive Steering System Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2027

The global Automotive Steering System Market was valued at US$ 22,501.01 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 30,875.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021–2028.

Rising vehicle production and increasing demand for easy vehicle maneuverability, coupled with surging demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and other technological advancements in the automotive industry, are expected to drive the global automotive steering system market during the forecast period. However, with the rise in the cost of advanced steering systems, the cost of the car also surges, which may have an negative impact on the demand for some types of automotive steering systems.

Automotive Steering System Market – Companies Profiles

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Nexteer Automotive

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

JTEKT Corporation

The Mando Corporation

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Showa Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

The latest research report on the “Automotive Steering System Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive Steering System market for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Automotive Steering System market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Automotive Steering System Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Automotive Steering System market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

The Global Automotive Steering System Market has been Segmented as Follows:

By Type

Electronic Power Steering

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars SUV MPV

Commercial Vehicles LCVs MCVs HCVs



