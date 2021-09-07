Automotive Supercharger Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Supercharger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive supercharger market reached a value of US$ 7.73 Billion in 2020. An automotive supercharger obtains power from gear, belt, shaft, and chains connected to the crankshaft of the engine. It assists in increasing the pressure or density of air supplied to an internal combustion engine (ICE) and enhancing air mass drawn to cylinders. It also aids in burning more fuel during each intake stroke of the engine. As it reduces exhaust emissions and improves acceleration capabilities, it is widely used in high-end sports cars and motorcycles.

There is a rise in the need for engine downsizing to improve fuel efficiency. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of automotive superchargers around the world. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations on carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions on account of the growing environmental concerns. This, along with the rising adoption of automotive superchargers in hybrid vehicles for reducing overall costs, is anticipated to propel the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.96 Billion in 2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Harmonic Balancers

Pulleys/Belts

Compressors

Intercoolers

Blowers

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Centrifugal Supercharger

Roots Supercharger

Twin-Screw Supercharger

Breakup by Drive Type:

Engine Driven Superchargers Gasoline Diesel

Electric Motor Driven Superchargers

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

