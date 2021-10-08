Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market To Witness An Exponentiation Between 2019-2029

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Introduction

Advancement and development of Internet of Things (IoT) has generated a wave of connectivity, which had an influence in almost all industry verticals. The same wave also has significant impact on automotive and insurance industry. Insurance companies are increasingly utilizing IoT data to improve the precision in gauging risk, pricing policies, and estimating other necessary reserve. The advancement of IoT has led to introduction of insurance policies such as Automotive Usage-based Insurance (UBI). Automotive user based insurance can be defined as pay-as-you drive, pay-how-you drive and distance based insurance. Automotive usage based insurance is based on telematics, i.e. driving habits such as miles driven, driving speed and hard-braking incidents. Automotive usage based companies’ installs a telematics device to monitor and record the driving habits. Automotive usage based insurance offer sever advantages over traditional insurance, it takes into consideration several factors including past driving history, make and model of vehicle, driving method to determine the insurance premium. Automotive usage based insurance utilizes real-time data to make decisions about insurance pricing and insurance type. Moreover, automotive usage based insurance offers high level of customization and flexibility to the end-users.

Connected car and electrification are the running trends in the automotive vertical. Electric vehicles are the talk of the emerging markets as well. Also, revolution on the part of after-sales is expected. This comes in light of call for certainty. Also, there would be a paradigm shift to computing power (from horsepower). In other words, automakers are needed to re-invent themselves in the form of digital company.

Automotive digital retail would be another form of organized automotive market. Contract durations would also be flexible. Easier vehicle swapping would be turning the tide in the favour of consumers. Persistence Market Research is looking through every facet of the automotives vertical through its dedicated team of analysts and consultants.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Dynamics

The global automotive user based insurance market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. According to National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), about one-fifth of auto insurers will offers automotive usage based insurance in the next five years. Some of the key driving factors for the growth of global automotive usage based insurance includes increasing production and sales of automobiles, particularly in the developing countries, changing demographic trend, changing driving habits and increasing number of affluent middle class population. Furthermore, steady growth and advancement of IoT is expected to further augment the growth of automotive usage based insurance market during the forecast period.

Automotive usage based insurance offers a win-win situation for both insurance providers and policyholder. Some of automotive usage based insurance companies offers incentives for the driver to adopt safer driving practices this in turn, results in reducing the number of accidents and hence, the number of claims the insurance company has to pay out. Furthermore, among various type of insurances, distance based insurance has been witnessing resurgence in the market place, particularly in the European region. This can be attributed to development of telematics. Furthermore, distance based insurance offers several advantages such as quick to implement, offer more transparency and enables policyholders to effectively choose right insurance meeting their lifestyle needs and values.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Segmentation

On the basis of insurance type Pay-how-you drive (PHYD)

Pay-as-you drive (PAYD)

Distance based insurance

Manage-how-you drive (MHYD) On the basis of vehicle Type Passenger cars Compact Cars Luxury Cars SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles On the basis of end-user Fleet Owners

Individual Owners

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to hold dominating position in the global Automotive Usage Based Insurance market. The region is expected to dominate the market through the forecast period. The growth in the Automotive Usage Based Insurance market is driven by increasing adoption of automation & advancement of telematics along with increasing popularity of customized insurance.

North America is expected to follow the European Automotive Usage Based Insurance market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Automotive Usage Based Insurance, with India and China taking the lead.

Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market includes:

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Esurance Insurance Services, Inc.

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Metromile Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Trak Global Group

Allianz SE

Desjardins Insurance

Insurance Box Pty Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive Usage Based Insurance market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Automotive Usage Based Insurance market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Automotive Usage Based Insurance market research report provides analysis and information according to Automotive Usage Based Insurance market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

