Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future : Autoliv, Inc., Continental AG, DAF, Delphi Technologies, Mando Corporation

Autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is an innovative safety technology progressively being fitted to vehicles, which monitors the traffic conditions and automatically brakes the car if the driver fails to reply to an emergency situation. AEB is seen by specialists as an important development as is the seatbelt, but relatively protecting the occupant in the event of a crash, it aims to stop the crash happening in the first place.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing the automotive sector and increased consumer spending power are some of the major factors driving the growth of the autonomous emergency braking system market. Moreover, rising accidents and growth in the number of semi-autonomous cars is anticipated to boost the growth of the autonomous emergency braking system market.

The reports cover key developments in the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market :

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental AG

DAF

Delphi Technologies

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Mando Corporation

Mobileye

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO Holdings Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as hosted, on-premise, hybrid. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as consumer and retail, oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, aerospace and defense, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

