Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Analysis 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global autonomous underwater vehicle market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is a self-driven device that conducts underwater survey missions without any human help. It is primarily employed for remote navigation, detection, and mapping, pertaining to diverse marine-based applications. These applications generally include collision avoidance, marine exploration, communication, imaging, archaeological research, etc. As a result, AUVs are widely adopted across diverse sectors, such as oil and gas, defense, scientific research, oceanography, archaeological exploration, aquaculture, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autonomous-underwater-vehicle-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The global market for AUVs is primarily driven by the expanding oil and gas industry. The oil and gas companies are increasingly adopting AUVs for offshore explorations, underwater monitoring, installing new infrastructures, and deep-water oil/gas production activities. Moreover, a significant growth in the military and defense sectors has also augmented the demand for AUVs for underwater monitoring and surveillance. Besides this, the market is further catalyzed by the growing number of marine exploration activities for mineral and ore extraction. Rapid integration of AUVs with connectivity-temperature-depth (CTD) and biogeochemical sensors, along with the emergence of the Internet-of-Underwater Things (IoUT), will further continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3dv7lEW

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Atlas Electronik GmbH

BAE Systems PLC

Boston Engineering Corporation

ECA Group

Fugro (AMS: FUR)

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. (General Dynamics Corporation)

Hydromea SA

International Submarine Engineering Ltd

Kongsberg Maritime (Kongsberg Gruppen ASA)

L3Harris OceanServer

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

The Boeing Company

Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Inc)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technology, payload type, shape, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Shallow AUVs (depth <100 M)

Medium AUVs (depth 100 M to 1000 M)

Large AUVs (depth >1000 M)

Breakup by Technology:

Communication Systems Acoustic Communication Systems Satellite Communication Systems

Navigation Systems Inertial Navigation Systems Acoustic Navigation Systems Geophysical Navigation Systems Dead Reckoning Navigation Systems Others

Propulsion Systems Fin Control Actuators Propulsion Motors Pump Motors Linear Electromechanical Actuators Battery Modules

Imaging Systems Side-Scan Sonar (SSS) Imagers Multibeam Echo Sounders (MBES) Sub-Bottom Profilers (SBPS) LED Lighting Collision Avoidance Systems



Breakup by Payload Type:

Cameras High Resolution Digital Still Cameras Dual-Eye Cameras

Sensors CTD Sensors Biogeochemical Sensors

Synthetic Aperture Sonars

Echo Sounders

Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Others

Breakup by Shape:

Torpedo

Laminar Flow Body

Streamlined Rectangular Style

Multi-Hull Vehicle

Breakup by Application:

Military & Defence

Oil & Gas

Environmental Protection and Monitoring

Oceanography

Archaeology and Exploration

Search and Salvage Operations

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ImarcServices