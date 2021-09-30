Autumn holidays in Europe – what works and what doesn’t?

Berlin (dpa) – In the first Länder, the autumn holidays are fast approaching. Many would like relaxation, little adventures or just a change of scenery – but what about Corona? An overview of the rules in force in popular holiday countries.

France

Gastronomy, cultural establishments and sports facilities are open in France. However, proof of vaccination, testing or recovery is required for entry, also for outdoor areas. Such proof is also a prerequisite for travel by coach or long-distance train. Entry from Europe is possible upon presentation of proof of vaccination or negative PCR or rapid test; proof must also be provided for the return trip to Germany. Corona tests are no longer free for foreigners. The number of contaminations has been falling in France for weeks. It was only in the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region that more than 100 people per 100,000 were infected in a week.

Switzerland

In many places Switzerland requires a corona certificate proving vaccination, cure or a negative test. Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has recovered must present a negative antigen or PCR test on entry – whether they want to cross the border by plane, car, bicycle or on foot. In addition, all tourists must complete a registration form with their contact details. Anyone who has not been vaccinated, cured or tested negative (3G) can no longer enter the restaurant. The EU certificate is recognized. The number of infections has been declining for weeks, but they are significantly higher than in Germany.

Austria

The 3G rule still applies when entering the southern neighboring country. In hotels, restaurants and cultural institutions too, you must be able to prove that you have been fully immunized, recovered or tested. FFP2 masks must be worn in shops and public transport. Anyone who travels to Austria without being vaccinated should therefore regularly perform a rapid antigen test or a PCR test (valid for 24 hours or 72 hours). The 3G rule applies to children 12 years of age and over. In Vienna, children must be tested from the age of 6. The incidence at seven days is about twice as high as in Germany.

Denmark

Germany’s northernmost neighbor lifted all applicable corona restrictions on September 10. Even before that, life was almost free from restrictions, and there has been no mask requirement for a long time. So nothing stands in the way of an autumn vacation in a holiday home on the North Sea coast or a city trip to Copenhagen. It is only when entering the country that you should know what Danes expect from holidaymakers. As a traveler from Germany, you are currently required to take a corona test. This does not apply to children, to those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered.

Netherlands

Many measures have already been lifted or relaxed in the Netherlands. The 1.5 meter rule no longer applies. To do this, you must prove with a Corona passport that you have been vaccinated, tested or collected before visiting restaurants, cultural and sporting events. The same goes for entry from Germany. EU digital proof is recognized. Masks are only mandatory for buses, trains and airports.

Britain

While the British live largely carefree, corona requirements for travelers remain high. Fully vaccinated people from Germany do not have to do an antigen test before departure from October 4. However, a PCR test is still required no later than the second day after arrival and costs at least 50 pounds (58 euros) per person. Pubs, theaters and other attractions are open. The number of new infections is currently stagnant at over 30,000 per day, the incidence over seven days recently increased to 350. The 3G rule applies to the return trip to Germany. From this Friday, a passport is also required to enter Great Britain, the identity card is no longer sufficient.

Italy

The infection situation in Italy is relaxed, in no region the number of cases of corona or hospital occupations are worrying. Rome is very satisfied with the progress of vaccination: almost 80 percent of people over the age of twelve are vaccinated. For locals and guests, the “Green Pass” is crucial – this also includes the EU Corona vaccination certificate issued in Germany: the pass is required for virtually all indoor activities – bars, restaurants, museums, sporting events, trains. Digital registration as well as vaccination, convalescence or testing is required for entry. You don’t need to be in quarantine.

Malta

Malta has one of the lowest infection rates and one of the highest vaccination rates in the EU. A digital registration and proof of vaccination, convalescence or a test are required to enter the country. If you can’t show it, you have to pay an official quarantine hotel 14 days after entering the country and pay 100 euros per night. Facilities such as shops, service providers, cinemas and theaters are open. Starting October 9, restaurants and bars will be allowed to refuse customers without vaccination certificates – if they do, the government will reward them by staying open longer, bringing tables closer and serving people at the bar.

Spain and Portugal

In Spain and Portugal, the two holiday destinations popular with Germans, the corona pandemic is currently eased. The seven-day incidence in Spain is 27.5, which is lower than in Germany. 77.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Corona. In Portugal, the 14-day incidence was 111, the health system was no longer under special pressure and the percentage of people fully vaccinated is 84% ​​higher than in most other countries.

In view of this positive development, most restrictions have now been lifted in both countries. However, it is still mandatory to wear a mask in public rooms and in local traffic. Outdoors only if the minimum distance – in Spain 1.5 meters, in Portugal 2 meters – from people who do not live in the same household cannot be maintained.

Here and there there may still be restrictions on the use of interior spaces in restaurants. In Spain in particular, there are still differences between the different regions. For example, you can dance in nightclubs on the popular holiday island of Mallorca again from October 8, but in the tourist metropolis of Barcelona this is only allowed on the dance floors of outdoor clubs. .

When entering the country, however, electronic travel records still need to be completed for both countries. And anyone over 12 must show proof of vaccination or a medical history. Anyone who does not have it is required to present a negative PCR or antigen test.

Greece and Cyprus

Before entering Greece, visitors enter their contact details on a website (travel.gov.gr) and receive a QR code for tracking. They should also have a recent negative rapid test or be fully vaccinated. This also applies to children from the age of twelve.

Cyprus classifies Germany in the red category, ie severely affected. For all travelers, this means they need to be vaccinated, picked up or tested negative and then still have to take another corona test at Cyprus airport and pay for it themselves. In addition, the “Chyprus Flight Pass” must be requested on a website (cyprusflightpass.gov.cy) at least 48 hours before entry and must always be taken with you during your vacation.

Croatia

Tourists are required to provide a certificate proving that they have been vaccinated, collected or tested. The hotels receive clients without restrictions. Restaurants and cafes are also allowed to serve in their interior spaces, but only at tables between which there must be space. Only a certain number of people are allowed to attend public meetings.