Avian flu outbreaks reported in southern Benin

Avian flu is very present in Benin. This is confirmed by a press release from the Minister of Livestock, Gaston Dossouhoui, published on Wednesday, August 25th. The authority announced that poultry deaths have been recorded in poultry farms in the south of the country, particularly in the municipalities of Ouidah, Sèmè-Kpodji and Abomey Calavi, for a few days. The results of the analysis in the national veterinary laboratory, samples from the three farms, showed the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus H5N1 in the farms of Tohouè (municipality of Sèmè-Kpodji) and Kpanroun (municipality of Abomey-Calavi) ”.

Poultry industry stakeholders urged to step up biosecurity measures

The third exploitation, that of Ouidah, is excluded. The samples analyzed do not indicate the presence of the bird flu virus. The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries adds that the results of the national veterinary laboratory are confirmed or not by the reference laboratory of Padua in Italy. Steps in this direction have already been taken to know clearly whether the diagnosis made in Benin will be confirmed. But the country has already warned the World Animal Health Organization that it is needed if the disease is suspected.

Benin did so on August 20th. To date, the situation of the infected farms is under control and measures are being taken to determine the extent of the spread, the statement said. Finally, the minister called on the actors in the poultry sector to step up biosecurity measures and to report any poultry mortality to the veterinary services or local authorities.

