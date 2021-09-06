Aviation Life Rafts Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | Key players Revere Survival , Safran , Survitec, AVI Aviation

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Aviation Life Rafts Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Aviation Life Rafts market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Aviation Life Rafts market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Aviation Life Rafts market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: EAM Worldwide, Life Support International, Inc., Revere Survival Inc., Safran Group, Survitec Group Limited, AVI Aviation, Collins Aerospace, Meridian Inflatables Private Limited, Switlik Parachute Co., Legend Aerospace

The aviation life rafts market was valued US$ 709.40 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,524.52 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2027.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the presence of the largest fleet of defense and commercial aircraft in the world. Huge volumes of commercial, business, and military fleets in domestic and international operations, along with the increasing number of corporate air passengers in the region and less life span of the rafts propel the market growth. The aircraft deliveries witnessed a slowdown in 2019 over 2018, mainly due to the decline in a few specific aircraft models’ production rates. The OEMs present in the region continuously target to increase the production of aircrafts owing to increasing number of air travelers. China and India are among the leading countries in the APAC aviation life rafts market, owing to the steep rise in the government investment for the development of military and aerospace sector. Hence, the requirement of reliable and efficient aviation life rafts for the safety of the passenger in case of sudden emergency is also anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Further, Europe is the fastest growing region in the global aviation life raft market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Aviation Life Rafts market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Aviation Life Rafts market segments and regions.

The research on the Aviation Life Rafts market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Aviation Life Rafts market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Aviation Life Rafts market.

Aviation Life Rafts Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

