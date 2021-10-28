B2B Food Marketplace Platforms to Witness a Tremendous Growth Due to COVID-19 Pandemic | Agorara, BioLinked, FoodsTrade

The B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 4820.73 million in 2021 to US$ 14640.77 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Companies are concentrating their efforts on enhancing their production capacity, go-to-market processes, and digital activities such as expanding their e-commerce presence and scale. COVID-19 has provided every other firm an incentive to make changes in their marketing strategy post normalcy. Every organization, big or small, has been concentrating on developing new business models to meet the market’s changing needs

The COVID-19 pandemic in Europe has had a diverse impact on various nations, since only a few nations have seen an increase in the number of cases, resulting in stringent, long-term lockdown periods or social isolation standards. Because of their excellent healthcare systems, Western European nations such as Germany, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom have witnessed a comparably slight decline in their growth activities.

Major Key players covered in this report: –

• Agorara

• BioLinked

• eFoodChoice.com

• FOOD FOR SALE

• FoodB2BMarketplace.com

• FoodsTrade

• GUSTO MARKETPLACE

• Mindcurv GmbH

• Ukrainian Food Platform

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Food Category

• Chilled and Dairy

• Grocery

• Beverages

By Enterprise Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Reasons to buy report-

1. To understand the Europe B2B food marketplace platforms market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

2. Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe B2B food marketplace platforms market

3. Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe B2B food marketplace platforms market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

4. Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe B2B food marketplace platforms market

5. Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in Europe region.

