Baerbock: the Élysée “is not a place for an electoral campaign”

This week, Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet are traveling to France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron for talks. Only Annalena Baerbock does not want to go to Paris. But why?

Berlin (AP) – Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, unlike her two competitors Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Armin Laschet (CDU), does not wish to travel to Paris before the federal elections to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

Baerbock thinks it is appropriate “to use as much time as possible for the exchange with the citizens of our country”, he said at the request of the German press agency to justify himself to the headquarters party. “The Elysée is not a place of election campaign either.”

Scholz on Monday, Laschet on Wednesday

The Elysée Palace in Paris is the official residence of the French President. On Monday, Macron will receive the Minister of Finance and SPD candidate for Chancellor Scholz there. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and candidate for Chancellor of the Union Laschet will be present as a guest.

Baerbock, on the other hand, has not taken any overseas trip since his appointment in April. The leader of the Greens, however, met Macron in February 2020 during a long conversation with her party co-chair Robert Habeck. “Ms. Baerbock appreciates the very good exchange with the French government and the French president. She is eager to deepen it after the legislative elections, ”he said from the party headquarters.

A certain explosiveness

Meetings like Macron’s with two candidates for the top government office of an important alliance partner in the midst of the election campaign have a certain explosiveness – especially if you don’t meet all of the candidates. But it’s not that unusual. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) received Macron in 2017 before his election as President of the Chancellery of Berlin during the election campaign.