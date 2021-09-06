Baerbock wants to push for the withdrawal of US atomic bombs

If the Greens win the race for the chancellery, the main candidate Annalena Baerbock wants to start disarmament talks with the United States. The aim is to withdraw nuclear weapons from Germany.

Berlin (AP) – Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock wants to insist on the removal of US atomic bombs from Germany in the event of an electoral victory. In view of the disarmament negotiations between the United States and Russia, a new federal government must specify:

“Of course, US nuclear weapons must also be part of this disarmament here in Germany and across Europe,” Baerbock said Monday evening in the “election arena” of the ARD. “We currently have a window of opportunity and we must use it and no longer pursue a foreign policy that dodges when in doubt.”

At the end of July, the nuclear powers of the United States and Russia began new disarmament talks that had previously been agreed at a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Along with other NATO countries such as Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Turkey, Germany participates in NATO’s nuclear deterrence through the stationing of nuclear weapons.

It is estimated that around 20 atomic bombs are still stored at the Büchel airbase in the Eifel, which must be dropped by Bundeswehr fighter jets in an emergency. In addition to the Greens and the Left, the party and parliamentary group leaders of the SPD have also spoken out in favor of the withdrawal of American nuclear weapons. The Union is formally opposed to it.