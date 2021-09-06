Baerbock wants US atomic bombs removed from Germany

Berlin (AP) – Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock wants to insist on the removal of US atomic bombs from Germany in the event of an electoral victory. In view of the disarmament negotiations between the United States and Russia, a new federal government must specify:

“Of course, US nuclear weapons must also be part of this disarmament here in Germany and across Europe,” Baerbock said Monday evening in the “election arena” of the ARD. “We currently have a window of opportunity and we must use it and no longer pursue a foreign policy that dodges when in doubt.”

At the end of July, the nuclear powers of the United States and Russia began new disarmament talks that had previously been agreed at a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Along with other NATO countries such as Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Turkey, Germany participates in NATO’s nuclear deterrence through the stationing of nuclear weapons.

It is estimated that around 20 atomic bombs are still stored at the Büchel airbase in the Eifel, which must be dropped by Bundeswehr fighter jets in an emergency. In addition to the Greens and the Left, the party and parliamentary group leaders of the SPD have also spoken out in favor of the withdrawal of American nuclear weapons. The Union is formally opposed to it.

Baerbock also called for the signing of the United Nations Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty. “Germany has not signed it yet because we have not entered into negotiations on the issue of US nuclear weapons in Germany,” said the Green Chancellor candidate.

In total, 122 of the 193 UN members approved the treaty in 2017. But none of the likely nine nuclear powers and no NATO state were part of it. NATO considers that the existing treaties constitute a more effective basis for concrete disarmament measures.

Baerbock stressed: “If I want to change something, from my point of view it is important that we not only promise that it will happen at some point, but that we take concrete action.” This means you need to tell the Americans about American nuclear weapons in Germany. “We can’t put them in a package and send them back.”

At the ARD “Wahlarena”, the public asks the candidate for chancellor for 75 minutes. 65 viewers were invited to the show with Baerbock in Lübeck, but more were also video activated. On Tuesday, the candidate for chancellor of the SPD Olaf Scholz will answer questions from the public, on September 15, the candidate for chancellor of the Union Armin Laschet.