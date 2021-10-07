Baggage Handling System Market To Witness An Exponentiation Between 2019-2029

Global Baggage Handling System Market: Introduction

The baggage handling system is a type of conveyor system which helps to transport the baggage from the location at check in where the baggage is loaded into the transportation vehicle to the place where the passenger luggage claim area. The primary function of the baggage is to transfer the baggage to the correct location. In addition, the system serves functions such as tracking, counting, automatic tag reader, load balancing, solving overlapping of bags, and detection of bag jams. This system of baggage handling uses different technology for the baggage handling process, such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and barcode System.

Global Baggage Handling System Market: Dynamics

The increase in government spending towards multimodal transport and smart cities expected to drive baggage handling system market in the near future. The increase in passenger and cargo traffic provides new growth opportunities for the market players.

Also the increasing focus on improving air connectivity anticipated to propel the growth of the baggage handling system. Additionally, the growing maritime industry is also expected to propel the demand for baggage handling systems. The baggage handling systems have enhanced customer satisfaction. The baggage handling system is develop to minimizing damage, misplacement and baggage retardation. However, the high level of initial investments and high maintenance cost are restricting the growth of the baggage handling system market.

Global Baggage Handling System Market: Segmentation

Based on the Mode of Transportation Airport

Railway

Marine Based on the Technology Type Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Barcode System Based on the Sortation Diverting

Conveying

Tracking

Counting

Detection of Bag Jams Based on the Service Assisted Service

Self Service

Global Baggage Handling System Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to have major growth in baggage handling system owing to the increasing government investment for infrastructure. In Asia Pacific region, China is estimated to be the dominant market owing to the increasing air passenger traffic.

As Indian government plans to construct 100 new airports with an investment of USD 60 Bn which is stipulated to create maximum opportunity for the baggage handling system in India. North America in baggage handling system is expected to create significant sales over the forecast period.

Europe is forecasted to follow by North America and expected to account positive growth in the baggage handling system. Latin America and Middle East & Africa account for a comparatively small share in the market and anticipated to follow the same trend in forecast year. However, the demand for the baggage handling system is expected to grow at a significant pace over the near future.

Global Baggage Handling System Market: Key Players

Globally, the baggage handling market is found to be fragmented in nature owing to the presence of large number of players in the global market. Key manufacturers involved in the production of baggage handling system are continuously focusing on introducing intelligent machines for baggage handling.

These intelligent machine will help in the process of loading the baggage in airport operation. For instance SITA launched fully automated and self-propelling robot that can transport up to two bags maximum weight of 32Kg and run the tasks such as luggage check in and print bag tags.

